Stock market prediction for May 15-19: Satish Gupta

Satish Gupta of astrostocktips is of the view that IT stocks like Infosys, Mindtree, Tata Elxsi, TCS, Hexaware, NIIT Tech and Tech Mahindra will get astrological support.

By Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.in

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Sagittarius, Capricorn & Aquarius. Lord Saturn in Sagittarius. Jupiter in Virgo. Lord Rahu in Leo. Lord Ketu in Aquarius. Venus in Pisces. Mercury in Aries. Sun & Mars in Taurus. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Pisces.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Auto: Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Hero Moto, Eicher Motors, Escorts, etc.

Information technology: Infosys, Mindtree, Tata Elxsi, TCS, Hexaware, NIIT Tech, Tech Mahindra, etc.

Aviation: SpiceJet, Jet Airways, Interglobe Aviation, etc.

Cement: ACC, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech Cement, Dalmia Bharat, OCL, Heidelberg, JK Lakshmi Cement, etc.

Banks: Bank of Baroda, Karnataka Bank, SBI, Allahabad Bank, Federal Bank, Andhra Bank, IOB, IDFC Bank, Dena Bank, etc.

Liquor and leather sectors will too be getting astrological support.

