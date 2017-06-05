Stock market prediction for June 5-9: Satish Gupta

According to Satish Gupta of astrostocktips, tyre stocks like Ceat, Apollo Tyres, Balkrishna Industries, MRF and JK Tyre will get astrological support.

By Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.in

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Libra and Scorpio. Lord Saturn in Sagittarius. Jupiter in Virgo. Lord Rahu in Leo. Lord Ketu in Aquarius. Venus in Aries. Sun & Mercury in Taurus. Mars in Gemini. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Pisces.

Following sectors will be receiving astrolo gical support:

Infrastructure: NCC, HCC, IRB Infra, GMR Infra, KNR Construction, Ramkay Infra, Gammon Infra, etc.

Food processing: Britannia Industries, Jubilant Food, Bambino Agro, Varun Beverages, Milk Food, ADF Food, etc. This sector was predicted last week too & during the week – Britannia Industries, Varun Beverages, Milk Food, Sysco Industries & Gold Coin moved up by 4.5 – 17 percent.

NBFC/housing finanbce: PNB Housing Finance, GIC Housing, Can Fin Homes, Shriram Transport, Bharat Financial, Edelweiss Financial, Equitas Holdings, etc.

Tyre: Ceat, Apollo Tyres, Balkrishna Industries, MRF, JK Tyre, etc. This sector was predicted last week also and during the week – Balkrishna Industries, GoodYear, JK tyre, Apollo Tyres & Ceat shot up by 4.6 – 9.8 percent.

Leather & liquor sectors will also be receiving strong astrological support.

Buying stocks that can rise multi-fold in a short period is every investor’s dream. But it is not easy to identify and buy such stocks at right time and exit at right time. Timing is most crucial element in investing or trading. This timing can be known through financial astrology. Astrology is only science which can predict future correctly & guide us about sectors which have to outperform.

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stock remains laggard. Stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behaviour, either bull market or bear market.

Predicting bullish sectors of next Samvat 2074

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. But this year, we shall prepone release of next Samvat sectors, which are going to get strong astrological support & stocks from those sector outperform markets. Purpose of releasing sectors of next Samvat earlier is that investors & traders should get maximum advantage of down trend of markets by good timing.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilised properly can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimise your future investments and trading also. Successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the SECTORS of SAMVAT gave exorbitant returns & certain stocks appreciated by over 500 percent.

During current Samavat 2073 among other sectors – dyes/chemical/sugar sector received strong astrological support & out performed gave exorbitant return. Many stocks from dyes/ chemical sector appreciated by over 500 percent.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.