Stock market prediction for Januray 8-12: Satish Gupta

By Satish Gupta of astrostocktips:

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Virgo, Libra & Scorpio. Lord Saturn, Sun, Venus & Mercury in Sagittarius. Lord Jupiter & Mars in Libra. Lord Ketu in Capricorn. Lord Rahu in Cancer. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Aries.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Telecom: Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Communications, Tata Communications, MTNL, etc. This sector was predicted last week also & during the week – Idea & MTNL moved up BY 7-15 percent.

Food Processing: Jubilant Food, Flex Food, Milk Food, KRBL, LT Food, etc.

Tyre: Apollo Tyres, Ceat, MRF, JK Tyre, Goodyear, etc. This sector was predicted last week too & during the week – Apollo Tyre, JK Tyre & Goodyear shot up by 5-18 percent.

Liquor: United Breweries, GM Breweries, Jagatjit Industries, etc. This sector was predicted last week too & during the week – Radico Khaitan, Empee Distillery, GM Brewery, Jagatjit Industries, etc were up by 8-24 percent.

Infra: HCC, NCC, IRB Infra, Simplex Project, Conart Construction, Vascon Engg, etc. This sector was predicted last week also & during the week, Conart Eng., MBL Infra, Simplex Project & PVV Infra moved up by 9-24 percent.

Watches, NBFC & textile sector will too be receiving astrological support. Keep a close eye on Titan Company.

Buying stocks that can rise multifold in a short period is every investor’s dream. But it is not easy to identify and buy such stocks at right time and exit at right time. Timing is most crucial element in investing or trading. This timing can be known through Financial Astrology. Astrology is only science which can predict future correctly & guide us about sectors which have to outperform.

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stock remains laggard. Based on our experience of over 18 years as Financial Astrologer, stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behavior, either bull market or bear market.

PREDICTING BULLISH SECTORS OF NEXT SAMVAT 2074

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. But this year, we shall prepone release of next Samvat sectors, which are going to get strong astrological support & stocks from those sector outperform markets . Purpose of releasing sectors of next Samvat earlier is that investors & traders should get maximum advantage of down trend of markets by good timing.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilized properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimize your future investments and trading also. So we request you not to wait till march 2017 but contact us early and subscribe or renew the “Sectors of Samvat 2074”. After all Successful investing and trading is all about GOOD TIMING only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the SECTORS of SAMVAT gave exorbitant returns & certain stocks appreciated by over 500 percent.

During Vikram Samavat 2073 among other sectors – DYES/CHEMICAL/SUGAR sector was predicted by us, received strong astrological support & out performed gave exorbitant return.. Many stocks from DYES/ CHEMICALsector appreciated by over 500 percent.

Sectors which get strong astrological support also start getting favorable news along with all kind of positive support by regulatory authorities in that industry, resulting in strong growth & super positive results. Most of problems also start resolving.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.