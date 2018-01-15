App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 15, 2018 08:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stock market prediction for January 15-19: Satish Gupta

Auto stocks like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Escorts, Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors will get astrological support, says Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

By Satish Gupta of astrostocktips:

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Sagittarius & Capricorn. Lord Saturn & Mercury in Sagittarius. Lord Jupiter & Mars in Libra. Lord Ketu, Sun & Venus in Capricorn. Lord Rahu in Cancer. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Aries. Mars will shift to Scorpio on January 17, 2018.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Infra: HCC, NCC, IRB Infra, KNR Construction, J Kumar Infra, Pratibha Industries, Patel Engineering, etc. This sector was predicted last week also & during the week, HCC, GPT Infra, Pratibha Industries & J Kumar Infra moved up by 5-9 percent.

Satish Gupta
Satish Gupta
CEO|Astrostocktips

Media: Sun TV, Zee Entertainment, TV18 Broadcast, PVR, NDTV, HT Media, etc.

Auto: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Escorts, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, etc.

Food processing: Britannia, Jubilant Food, Flex Food, KRBL,Vadilal Industries, etc. This sector was predicted last week too & during the week – Flex Food & Coffee Day shot up by 16-27 percent.

Liquor: United Breweries, IFB Agro, Empee Distilleries, Jagatjit Industries, etc. This sector was predicted last week too & during the week – Pincon Spirits & Som Distillery were up by 9-27 percent.

Telecom: Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel, MTNL, Reliance Communications, etc.

NBFC & textile sector will too be receiving astrological support.

Buying stocks that can rise multifold in a short period is every investor’s dream. But it is not easy to identify and buy such stocks at right time and exit at right time. Timing is most crucial element in investing or trading. This timing can be known through Financial Astrology. Astrology is only science which can predict future correctly & guide us about sectors which have to outperform.

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting  strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stock remains laggard.  Based on our experience of over 18 years as Financial Astrologer, stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behavior, either bull market or bear market.

Predicting bullish sectors of next Samvat 2074

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. But this year, we shall prepone release of next Samvat sectors, which are going to get strong astrological support & stocks from those sector outperform markets. Purpose of releasing sectors of next Samvat earlier is that investors & traders should get maximum advantage of down trend of markets by good timing.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions  present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilized properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimize your future investments and trading also. So we request you not to wait till March 2017 but contact us early and subscribe or renew the “Sectors of Samvat 2074”.  After all successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the SECTORS of SAMVAT gave exorbitant returns & certain stocks appreciated by over 500 percent.

During Vikram Samavat 2073 among other sectors – DYES/CHEMICAL/SUGAR sector was predicted by us, received strong astrological support & out performed gave exorbitant return.. Many stocks from DYES/ CHEMICAL sector appreciated by over 500 percent.

Sectors which get strong astrological support also start getting favorable news along with all kind of positive support by regulatory authorities in that industry, resulting in strong growth & super positive results. Most of problems also start resolving.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Astrology

