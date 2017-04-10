Stock market prediction for April 10-13: Satish Gupta

Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.in is of the view that banking stocks like Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Karnataka Bank, Bank of India, OBC and Vijaya Bank will get astrological support.

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Virgo & Libra. Lord Saturn in Sagittarius. Jupiter in Virgo. Lord Rahu in Leo. Lord Ketu in Aquarius. Venus & Sun in Pisces. Mars & Mercury in Aries. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Pisces. Mars will shift to Taurus on April 13, 2017.

Planet Mercury, which controls our mind (Buddhi) is transiting in Aries and will be in retrograde position from April 10, 2017 to May 3, 2017. Be cautious, as one is likely to take wrong decisions, resulting in financial losses, depending on its position in individual horoscope. Technical analysts/researchers can be worst affected (since planet Mercury is significator of this profession). Persons with Aries, Libra, Gemini & Virgo ascendant need to be extra vigilant.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Tyre: Apollo Tyres, Ceat, TVS Srichakra, MRF, JK Tyre, Goodyear, etc.

Housing finance/NBFC: DHFL, Coral India, Can Fin Home, GIC Housing, India Home Loan, M&M Financial, Shriram Transport, Capital Trust, Bajaj Finance, Ujjivan, Magma Fin Corp, etc. Housing finance sector too was predicted last week & during the week ? Can Fin Home, Crest Ventures, Coral India & GIC Housing shot up by 10-23 percent.

Bank: Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Karnataka Bank, Bank of India, OBC, Vijaya Bank, etc.

Plastic: Jain Irrigation, VIP Industries, Tokyo Plast, National Plastic, Sunil Hitech, etc.

Infra: NCC, Pratibha Industries, Dilip Buildcon, HCC, Gammon India, IRB Infra, Man Infra, Ramky Infra, etc.

Capital goods: ABB, Havells India, BHEL, Siemens, L&T, etc.

