Stiff resistance for Nifty at 9530: Prakash Gaba

Crucial support for the Nifty is at 9350-9300 and the resistance is at 9500-9530, says technical analyst Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Market review for May 22, 2017

Nifty (9428) we said 'technically now where it closes on Friday is all the important. So far it looks we could see more sluggishness'. The Nifty struggled in the upper regions and found selling pressure as expected and has closed flat for the day.

Technically, I would say that 9530 is a stiff resistance to deal with and a slide to 9300 is a possibility.