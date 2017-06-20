App
Jun 19, 2017 06:31 PM IST

Steffen Knapp appointed as Director, VW Passenger Cars India

German auto major Volkswagen today announced the appointment of Steffen Knapp as Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Steffen Knapp appointed as Director, VW Passenger Cars India

German auto major Volkswagen today announced the appointment of Steffen Knapp as Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

He will fill in the position which was previously held by Michael Mayer, who recently took up the role of 'Head of Sales and Marketing’ for Volkswagen Passenger Cars – China, the company said in a statement.

Knapp (48) will report to Thierry Lespiaucq, Managing Director, Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd, and will be responsible for driving the passenger car business in India, it added.

Before his new assignment, he has held leadership roles at brands like SEAT and Ford in different parts of Europe.

