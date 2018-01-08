App
Jan 08, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

State-owned oil cos to approach banks to halve card payment fee: Report

The Oil Marketing Companies will approach banks to reduce card transaction fees for petrol and diesel purchases by half, sources told Mint.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) will approach banks to reduce card transaction fees for petrol and diesel purchases by half, sources told Mint.

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are scheduled to make this proposal at a meeting with the banks on Monday, according to the paper.

“We are in discussions with banks and a meeting is scheduled for 8 January. We don’t plan to pay more than what we are paying already. As per the latest rules, rates are higher. We want banks to halve it,” an OMC official told the paper.

The MDR is a fee charged by the card issuing bank from the merchant, in this case OMCs, and shared with payment networks such as Visa and MasterCard. This fee is not passed on to customers. OMCs have been paying MDR on behalf of their dealers since February.

The central bank changed the rules in December last year. This was to encourage small and medium retailers to start accepting card payments. The rules stipulated those with annual revenue below Rs 20 lakh, to charge MDR at 0.4 percent of transaction value or Rs 200, whichever is lower. For the others, MDR is 0.9 percent of the transaction value or Rs 1,000, whichever is lower. This meant OMCs ended up paying more MDR than before.

However, it is unlikely for the banks to oblige. “It is the government and regulatory direction that OMCs will have to account for the charges. Bankers have a clear stance that they won’t be sharing any charges. Why should they pay for their own income? We (banks) are ready to hold further talks,” sources told the paper.

The report found the bankers are willing to take the brunt of the losses if MDR is reduced as they are already burdened with the cost of setting up the infrastructure for the card payments.

