Jan 17, 2018 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Startups solving Mumbai civic issues may soon get BMC funding

The BMC has selected a 4,000 sq m plot in Andheri to start its first incubation centre, which can house up to 10 offices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with a plan that would solve two major public issues – providing startup support and solving Mumbai civic issues.

The Mumbai civic body gave a nod to a start-up hub and innovation policy that would back entrepreneurship models having solutions to local civic problems, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

As per the policy, BMC will provide infrastructure support and one-time investment to startups that work on solving civic issues such as sanitation, education, health management or urban planning issues such as parking management, waste management and others.

The BMC has reportedly selected a 4,000 sq m plot in Andheri to start its first incubation centre, which can house up to 10 offices. Once the startup idea works, BMC may take some stakes in its profit, said the report quoting a senior civic official involved with drafting the policy. If the businesses fail to deliver, they will be asked to move out of the .

The startup policy will now be sent to the general body of elected representatives for approval.

 

