Zomato's 'MC, BC' ad draws flak on Twitter, company working on replacement

Online food delivery company Zomato has been knocking it out of the park with its new ad campaign that features witty puns based on pop culture on large hoardings across cities.



Hey guys, we at @Zomato (me mostly, I'm a great team player) have been working on some outdoor ads. If you spot one in your city, please share a picture with us (me). Thanks! pic.twitter.com/sxl5qYpAuk

— Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 29, 2017

Creatives and puns like ‘nation wanted know, ladka nikal gaya kya?’, ‘mera pizza ghar aaya o Ram ji’, ‘oonchi hai building? Lift teri band hai?’ and ‘acche din are finally here’ have caught the attention of many a passer-by in recent days and even Tweeple have received the ads with a laugh.

However, one creative that read 'MC. mac n' cheese? BC. butter chicken?' has rubbed some people the wrong way. Both MC and BC are short for offensive Hindi swear words pertaining to someone’s mother and sister, respectively.

So the PR bandwagon of Zomato's new outdoor campaign is rolling. Expectedly, it ignores the outrage against its MC BC creative. And we wonder about why sexism is alive and kicking. So much for apparently being a category *leader*. pic.twitter.com/XlGsLBsVOT — Ashok Lalla (@ashoklalla) November 30, 2017

To be sure, the ad received its share of praise as well, with many applauding the creativity behind it.

Hee Hee. Cute ad @Zomato. Pretty much my kinda thinkin pic.twitter.com/qoO7IJ7mc3— Isha (@ishabhansali_) November 28, 2017

#RGB in Mumbai billboards today. Also featuring @Zomato’s bold move at trying to get the #Millennial attention via an interesting copy. pic.twitter.com/lKLjtSg7Wv— Mr.Balanced Insanity (@storytellerInd) November 28, 2017

Outdoor advertising done right. Kudos @Zomato take a bow pic.twitter.com/4nuJ5J74fO— Vishal Sukheja (@vishalsukheja) November 29, 2017

Following the criticism, Zomato's Pankaj Chaddah apologised on Twitter for unintentionally offending anyone and said that the ad will be retracted with immediate effect. Zomato's Akshar Pathak said that he was already looking for a replacement for the ad, to which Chaddah jokingly replied that he was looking for a replacement for Pathak himself.

I've already started working on the replacement creative. pic.twitter.com/DkTSlbeUiJ— Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 30, 2017

Sure, and I've already started looking for your replacement. :)— Pankaj Chaddah (@pankajchaddah) November 30, 2017