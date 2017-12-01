App
Dec 01, 2017 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zomato's 'MC, BC' ad draws flak on Twitter, company working on replacement

The creative, which read ‘MC. mac n’ cheese? BC. butter chicken?’, has rubbed some people the wrong way.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Online food delivery company Zomato has been knocking it out of the park with its new ad campaign that features witty puns based on pop culture on large hoardings across cities.

Creatives and puns like ‘nation wanted know, ladka nikal gaya kya?’, ‘mera pizza ghar aaya o Ram ji’, ‘oonchi hai building? Lift teri band hai?’ and ‘acche din are finally here’ have caught the attention of many a passer-by in recent days and even Tweeple have received the ads with a laugh.

However, one creative that read 'MC. mac n' cheese? BC. butter chicken?' has rubbed some people the wrong way. Both MC and BC are short for offensive Hindi swear words pertaining to someone’s mother and sister, respectively.



To be sure, the ad received its share of praise as well, with many applauding the creativity behind it.




Following the criticism, Zomato's Pankaj Chaddah apologised on Twitter for unintentionally offending anyone and said that the ad will be retracted with immediate effect. Zomato's Akshar Pathak said that he was already looking for a replacement for the ad, to which Chaddah jokingly replied that he was looking for a replacement for Pathak himself.


