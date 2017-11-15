Zomato, Swiggy to let partner restaurants share kitchen space

Online food delivery majors — Zomato and Swiggy — are renting out kitchen space to restaurants to ensure faster delivery. 'Cloud kitchen' was first launched by Zomato in March this year.

On Tuesday, Swiggy also launched its 'access kitchens', which are similar to 'cloud kitchens.'

What are cloud or access kitchens?

The firms are providing small shared kitchen spaces to restaurants, which will help the app user find restaurant easily. The user will have to pay cheaper delivery charges as the travelling cost will be reduced.

The kitchen spaces will be like express kitchens — the ones visible at food courts. However, the option of takeouts from such kitchens remains blurry. The kitchens will accommodate minimum staff and give restaurants a chance to expand their operations throughout the city.

For example, some eateries deny delivery because of the distance. Also, some eateries accept orders only if the user's order crosses the minimum bill order while some eateries have delivery charges over and above the bill rate. Along with the extra payment, customers might also have to wait longer for their order to arrive.

These kitchen spaces will help in bridging this gap between eateries and customers.

Will the restaurants have to pay for using their kitchen spaces?

Both the firms are not charging rent for these kitchens to the restaurants. The restaurants partnered with Zomato's cloud kitchen will have to pay a certain amount of their revenue, which has not been disclosed.

For restaurants partnered with Swiggy's access kitchens, the start-up has not mentioned any charges.

Are these kitchen operations functional as of today?

Zomato has started its pilot cloud kitchen in New Delhi's Dwarka area. Swiggy's access kitchen was officially announced only on November 14 and the company is yet to begin its pilot kitchen.