App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Nov 15, 2017 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zomato, Swiggy to let partner restaurants share kitchen space

The concept mentioned above was first launched by Zomato in the name of 'cloud kitchens.' Swiggy followed suit and launched 'access kitchens' which are similar to 'cloud kitchens.'

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Online food delivery majors — Zomato and Swiggy — are renting out kitchen space to restaurants to ensure faster delivery. 'Cloud kitchen' was first launched by Zomato in March this year.

On Tuesday, Swiggy also launched its 'access kitchens', which are similar to 'cloud kitchens.'

What are cloud or access kitchens?

related news

The firms are providing small shared kitchen spaces to restaurants, which will help the app user find restaurant easily. The user will have to pay cheaper delivery charges as the travelling cost will be reduced.

The kitchen spaces will be like express kitchens — the ones visible at food courts. However, the option of takeouts from such kitchens remains blurry. The kitchens will accommodate minimum staff and give restaurants a chance to expand their operations throughout the city.

For example, some eateries deny  delivery because of the distance. Also, some eateries accept orders only if the user's order crosses the minimum bill order while some eateries have delivery charges over and above the bill rate. Along with the extra payment, customers might also have to wait longer for their order to arrive.

These kitchen spaces will help in bridging this gap between eateries and customers.

Will the restaurants have to pay for using their kitchen spaces?

Both the firms are not charging rent for these kitchens to the restaurants. The restaurants partnered with Zomato's cloud kitchen will have to pay a certain amount of their revenue, which has not been disclosed.

For restaurants partnered with Swiggy's access kitchens, the start-up has not mentioned any charges.

Are these kitchen operations functional as of today?

Zomato has started its pilot cloud kitchen in New Delhi's Dwarka area.  Swiggy's access kitchen was officially announced only on  November 14 and the company is yet to begin its pilot kitchen.

tags #Business #Startup

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.