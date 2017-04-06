App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Apr 06, 2017 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zomato reduces cash burn to $1 million per month

The period from 2015 to 2016 was a tough year for the company even as other companies such as Dazo, TinyOwl, iTiffin, EatFresh and others in various parts of food-tech segment shut operations

Zomato reduces cash burn to $1 million per month

Moneycontrol News 

Gurgaon-based restaurant aggregator Zomato has posted revenues of USD 49 million for fiscal ending March 31, 2017, on losses of USD 75 million, even though it controlled its monthly cash burn.

The company has cut its operating cash burn to USD 1 million per month from USD 5.3 million per month, being incurred in fiscal 2016.

"Along with a growth in revenue, we reduced our annual operating burn from USD 64 million in FY ‘16 to USD 12 million in FY’17," said Surobhi Das, VP, Operations at Zomato.

Das pointed to the challenges in the online food aggregation business and how Zomato tackled it.

"We stopped accepting advertising from low rated restaurants so that our users only see the best that’s out there," she said.

The company’s food ordering revenue grew to just USD 9 million in FY’17. The company has launched its food ordering service in 13 cities in India, and 3 cities in UAE.

The period from 2015 to 2016 was a tough year for the company even as other companies such as Dazo, TinyOwl, iTiffin, EatFresh and others in various parts of food-tech segment shut operations.

The company competes with rivals such as Swiggy and FoodPanda in the India market. It has raised close to USD 225 million from investors such as InfoEdge, Sequoia and others.

tags #Dazo #iTiffin #Startup #Tinyowl #Zomato

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.