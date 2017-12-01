YouTube to launch story feature 'Reels' akin to Snapchat, Instagram

One of the world's largest video-sharing website, YouTube is all set to do what Snapchat and Instagram have done -- add 'stories' to its platform, according to a report by TechCrunch.

The format was first introduced by Snapchat and later adopted by Instagram, Facebook and Facebook Messenger and host of other platforms.

According to the report, YouTube is set to call the feature 'Reels'. The stories however, will not appear at the top of the home feed page like Instagram. Reels will appear in a dedicated tab on the YouTube channel.

Reels are expected to be initially rolled out soon for beta tests to a handful of YouTube creators.

The company told the technology news portal that Reels aims to let YouTubers express themselves and engage with fans without having to post a full video. Unlike other platforms, Reels would be capped to 30 seconds and will not expire after 24 hours.

According to the YouTube Creator Blog, the video sharing platform's Community feature has also gone live to channels with more than 10,000 subscribers. In the Community section, creators can share polls, pictures, text, GIFs and other content which are designed to let channels feed their fans new content on YouTube itself, instead of other social media platforms in the period between major video uploads.