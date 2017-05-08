App
May 08, 2017 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Post Zenify’s acquisition, NestAway to expand rent listings for families

Bangalore-based startup NestAway acquired Zenify in an all-stock deal, valuing the company at USD 10 million

Home rental portal NestAway has closed its first acquisition in the space, buying out smaller rival Zenify, which is a home aggregator and rental management company. NestAway acquired Zenify in an all-stock deal, valuing the company at about USD 10 million, a company statement said.

NestAway plans to retain the Zenify brand and the 100-member team as a separate entity post the deal. The company CEO Amarendra Sahu told Moneycontrol that the acquisition will help NestAway expand its home rental offerings for families.

“The acquisition will add 4,000 homes to our family rentals business. We plan to do some cross-linkages for inventory in the family rentals space. But Zenify will not list any shared properties,” Sahu said.

The company might look at merging some operation at a later date, after observing “what is working on each of the platforms,” he added.

NestAway was founded in 2015 by Sahu, Smruti Parida, Deepak Dhar and Jitendra Jagadev, as a platform for listing shared and furnished apartments for bachelors. It currently manages over 10,000 such properties in Bangalore, Delhi & NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai.

NestAway has raised over USD 40 million so far, backed by top investors such as Tiger Global and Yuri Milner. The company is looking at raising more funds in the near future.

“We want to continue with the principle of creating a transparent system that does not discriminate,” Ankur Agarwal, Co-founder of Zenify said.

