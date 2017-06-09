With GST rollover on the watch, Flipkart announces nine day long fashion sale

Moneycontrol News

Flipkart said its nine-day-long end-of-season sale ‘Flipkart Fashion Days’ sale will begin on June 10.

The announcement comes at a time when GST is expected to drive up the price of garments above Rs 1000.

Following are some deals and contests Flipkart announced that can be availed by the customers.

‘Brand Stock Exchange’ is a concept that will have top brands at steep discounts across the day, as a part of limited deal offers.

A 'Bid n Win' contest will be open for customers during the nine-day sale in which those who register the lowest unique bids on various products can take can those home.

Flipkart will also host a 'Guess the Brand' Quiz, where participating customers have to identify brand logos to win prizes.

“Indians today are a highly fashionable crowd, and at Flipkart we deeply understand this pulse. The objective behind our hosting this exclusive sale event is to reach out to the millions of fashion-savvy Indians across the country,” said Rishi Vasudev, Head at Flipkart Fashion.

The company says more than 50 exclusive lines by top brands, such as - Aeropostle, Vero Moda, Forever 21, Under Armour, Kenneth Cole, Crocs, Adidas, French Connection, Jealous 21, Nine West and more - will be on sale.

In accessories, customers can look for deals in brands such as Police, Ferrari, Swiss Military, Victorinox.

In the footwear category - Chemistry, Carlton, Peter England, Provogue, Slazenger, and many more - will be a part of the sale.

“With our exclusive offers, discounts, exciting contests and new features, we will enable our customers to shop better and smarter, as buyers like to evaluate products, and compare prices before making a purchase in order to get the best deal,” Vasudev added.