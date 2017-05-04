App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
May 04, 2017 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vedantu — an ed-tech startup that brings classrooms home to students virtually

The four-year-old startup, which connects teachers with students has commissioned an internal project to explore the use of new technologies such as virtual reality for online learning.

Vedantu — an ed-tech startup that brings classrooms home to students virtually

Durba Ghosh

Moneycontrol News

In a bid to stave off competition from the likes of ed-tech market leader Byju’s, online tutoring startup Vedantu is using virtual reality to augment the one-on-one teacher-student learning experience.

The four-year-old startup, which connects teachers with students has commissioned an internal project to explore the use of new technologies such as virtual reality for online learning.

“It is already happening in markets such as the US where a person has created a virtual chemistry lab for teaching purposes. We see that kind of vision for us too. Teachers will teach using a VR headset. It is definitely the logical step forward,” Vedantu co-founder Vamsi Krishna told Moneycontrol.

Challenges Ahead

But waning interest of students in the midst of a session continues to be a challenge. To overcome the hurdle, Vedantu wants to take its AI technology a step further and run live analysis for teachers.

Currently, Vedantu uses a propriety whiteboard, audio and video (WAVE) technology to connect teachers and students. The technology has the ability to accurately match suitable teachers for different learning capabilities of students.

Vedantu has also created an algorithm to analyse the teaching styles and session quality on at least 36 parameters. The algorithm uses analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure an effective outcome for each student.

The system will alert the teacher if the student is lagging in a session and offer solutions in real-time. “It will be an AI assistant for the teachers,” Krishna added.

Cost of Operations

Vedantu operates on a marketplace model where the teacher gets 70-80 percent of the total fees received and the rest is retained as company margin. A single teaching session costs anywhere between Rs 300 and Rs 800, depending on the course offered.

Vedantu has around 11,000 registered students on the platform and about 350 teachers. Krishna expects the company to break even by 2019.

Till date, Vedantu says it has imparted over 150,000 minutes of tuitions online across 300 cities. Byju's, which also caters to the same category, besides preparing graduates for competitive exams, has about 40 lakh students on its platform.

While Byju’s operates on a free-mium model — wherein users pay for select content, Vedantu runs completely on a paid model.

Vedantu had raised USD 5 million in funding from Tiger Global and Accel Partners in 2015. It's rival Byjus’ has raised over USD 200 million in funding to date.

Penetration Plans

To push its presence in tier 2 and 3 cities, Vedantu plans to partner with schools to offer courses online. The startup piloted a school project in Bangalore where students could prepare for speciality tests such as Olympiads.

“The (internet/data) bandwidth is an issue in non-metro cities. But our system is designed to use low bandwidth. We also need to penetrate in that market through partnerships with schools where computer labs can be installed,” says Krishna.

Market Opportunity

According to a RedSeer report released in September last year, the addressable market for supplemental online education is over 20 million students in classes 6-12. “A large percentage of these students are from Tier 2 and 3 cities and are paying for standard offline tuitions,” the report states.

durba.ghosh@nw18.com

tags #BYJU's #Startup #Vedantu

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.