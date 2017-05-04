Vedantu — an ed-tech startup that brings classrooms home to students virtually

Moneycontrol News

In a bid to stave off competition from the likes of ed-tech market leader Byju’s, online tutoring startup Vedantu is using virtual reality to augment the one-on-one teacher-student learning experience.

The four-year-old startup, which connects teachers with students has commissioned an internal project to explore the use of new technologies such as virtual reality for online learning.

“It is already happening in markets such as the US where a person has created a virtual chemistry lab for teaching purposes. We see that kind of vision for us too. Teachers will teach using a VR headset. It is definitely the logical step forward,” Vedantu co-founder Vamsi Krishna told Moneycontrol.

Challenges Ahead

But waning interest of students in the midst of a session continues to be a challenge. To overcome the hurdle, Vedantu wants to take its AI technology a step further and run live analysis for teachers.

Currently, Vedantu uses a propriety whiteboard, audio and video (WAVE) technology to connect teachers and students. The technology has the ability to accurately match suitable teachers for different learning capabilities of students.

Vedantu has also created an algorithm to analyse the teaching styles and session quality on at least 36 parameters. The algorithm uses analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure an effective outcome for each student.

The system will alert the teacher if the student is lagging in a session and offer solutions in real-time. “It will be an AI assistant for the teachers,” Krishna added.

Cost of Operations

Vedantu operates on a marketplace model where the teacher gets 70-80 percent of the total fees received and the rest is retained as company margin. A single teaching session costs anywhere between Rs 300 and Rs 800, depending on the course offered.

Vedantu has around 11,000 registered students on the platform and about 350 teachers. Krishna expects the company to break even by 2019.

Till date, Vedantu says it has imparted over 150,000 minutes of tuitions online across 300 cities. Byju's, which also caters to the same category, besides preparing graduates for competitive exams, has about 40 lakh students on its platform.

While Byju’s operates on a free-mium model — wherein users pay for select content, Vedantu runs completely on a paid model.

Vedantu had raised USD 5 million in funding from Tiger Global and Accel Partners in 2015. It's rival Byjus’ has raised over USD 200 million in funding to date.

Penetration Plans

To push its presence in tier 2 and 3 cities, Vedantu plans to partner with schools to offer courses online. The startup piloted a school project in Bangalore where students could prepare for speciality tests such as Olympiads.

“The (internet/data) bandwidth is an issue in non-metro cities. But our system is designed to use low bandwidth. We also need to penetrate in that market through partnerships with schools where computer labs can be installed,” says Krishna.

Market Opportunity

According to a RedSeer report released in September last year, the addressable market for supplemental online education is over 20 million students in classes 6-12. “A large percentage of these students are from Tier 2 and 3 cities and are paying for standard offline tuitions,” the report states.

durba.ghosh@nw18.com