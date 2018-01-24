Varied valuations loom as Zomato looks to raise up to $200 million

Food-tech startup Zomato, which competes with the likes of Swiggy and new entrants such as UberEats, has received three valuations ranging between USD 700 million to USD 2.5 billion in the past six months from three different brokerage firms.

The varied valuations come at a time when Zomato is in talks with Chinese payments firm Ant Financial Services to raise about USD 100-200 million. Reports suggest Swiggy is also in talks with other investors to raise funds its next round. The breadth of the valuations may put investors and Zomato alike in a spot of bother.

Investment banking firm HSBC Securities and Capital Markets on Tuesday raised its valuation estimate to USD 700 million from USD 500 million, citing a growing food technology market. “…we raise our valuation for the business to USD 700 million from USD 500 million and expect Zomato to benefit from medium-term consolidation in India’s online food tech space,” the firm said in a report seen by Mint.

Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley had valued Zomato at USD 2.5 billion and forecasted that the company’s valuation to touch USD 6.7 billion in another decade. In September, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd valued Zomato at USD 1.4 billion.

The valuation estimates are coming at a time when Zomato is in advance talks with Chinese payments firm Ant Financial Services Group to raise USD 100-USD 200 million.

India's food-tech segment in India is growing at a fast pace as new entrants such as UberEats are joining the race and investors are pushing in money. In its latest report, HSBC estimates the Indian online food tech aggregator market to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 63 percent to USD 1.5 billion.

“Key catalysts include increased investments in the last mile across players, mobile data growth, expansion beyond the top 10 cities, affordability driven by a decline in the average order value (AOV), and efforts to address supply and cuisine gaps,” according to the HSBC report.

In September 2015, Gurgaon-based Zomato raised USD 60 million from Singapore’s state-run investment firm Temasek Holdings Ptv Ltd, following which it was valued at around USD 1 billion.

Zomato and its investor InfoEdge had earlier disagreed with HSBC’s USD 500 million valuation stating that the company will soon become profitable. Until now, Zomato has raised roughly USD 225 million in capital with Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, Vy Capital. Sequoia Capital and Info Edge being its major investors.

In 2015, Zomato raised over USD 160 million in equity and debt including USD 80 million in May from Naspers Ltd and others.