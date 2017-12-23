Unicorn Year: Softbank ruled 2017 with Ola, Paytm, Flipkart investments

By Durba Ghosh

After a no-bar-holds funding splurge witnessed in 2015-16, this year was relatively mute, especially in the first half for startup investments.

However, the year recorded a number of high profile deals that made it a stellar year for a few unicorns.

According to Grant Thronton’s PE Deal Tracker report, the investment activity in the country bounced back in November, with startups accounting for 78 percent of total volume of deals recorded.

This year, however, was marked by a significant shift towards profitability and sustainability as a benchmark for investment deals.

This meant that while deal volumes dropped by 5 percent, deal value surged by over 3 times as compared to last year.

Let’s have look at major deals in 2017 that shaped the year:

Ola acquires FoodPanda India

Ride-hailing startup Ola, which shut down its food delivery vertical Ola Cafe last year, made a re-entry in the food-tech business with the acquisition of Foodpanda India this month from Germany-based Delivery Hero Group.

Ola’s acquisition of Foodpanda came just months after its bagged USD 2 billion in new investments from a group of investors, including SoftBank and Tencent.

Ola will also invest an additional USD 200 million in Foodpanda to build it as an effective rival to UberEats, Zomato, and Swiggy.

While Ola’s arch-rival UberEats delivers in about half a dozen Indian cities, it will also have instant access to over 100 cities through Foodpanda India.

Ola has a running partnership with Zomato for cross-selling services.

Ola’s re-entry into the food delivery business is expected to heat up the sector with new innovations.

However, food delivery business is a high cash-burning prospect where UberEats has also been struggling to create higher traction.

Axix Bank's acquisition of Freecharge

Digital wallet arm of Snapdeal Freecharge’s acquisition by Axis Bank was one of the most talked about deals in the fintech sector this year.

Not for the kind of valuation it attracted, but the series of events that preceded it.

Axis Bank bought Freecharge from Snapdeal in July this year for Rs 385 crore in an all-cash deal, strengthening its position in the payments space.

It gave Axis Bank access to FreeCharge’s customer base of over 54 million users.

Snapdeal had bought Freecharge for USD 400 million in 2015 in order to expand its presence in the payments space.

While Snapdeal gave away Freecharge for a throw-away price to focus on core business, Axis Bank increased its potential in the digital payments and banking space with the acquisition.

However, Axis Bank already has a significant presence in the digital space with integrated mobile wallet LIME, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payments via Axis Pay, besides point-of-sale terminals and credit cards.

Zomato acqui-hires Runnr

Food technology company Zomato strengthened its food delivery vertical with the acquisition of delivery logistics startup Runnr in September this year.

The deal came in the wake of Swiggy making broad strides in the market with its unique delivery mechanism.

Zomatos’ move was part of its strategy to tackle competitors and widen the market.

The acquisition is expected to help Zomato to build up a fleet of delivery personnel in-house to pick up food from a restaurant and deliver it to the customer, a delivery model adopted by Swiggy. Zomato, steadily adding to Runnr’s fleet, has over 1,500 executives.

For Runnr, its acquisition was a much-needed breather, as the startup struggled to raise funds for expansion despite having investors such as Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures, and Sequoia Capital.

Runnr was a merged entity that emerged out of hyperlocal delivery startup Roadrunnr and food-ordering startup TinyOwl.

Softbank invests in Paytm

In the largest funding round by a single investor in India, Paytm bagged a whopping USD 1.4 billion from Japan’s SoftBank Group in May.

The deal valued the company at about USD 7 billion.

Paytm is a significant prospect for SoftBank, which hasn’t had many successful investments in India.

The Japanese investor is said to be building Paytm as a success story in line with its investment in Alipay in China.

That bodes well for Paytm, which wants to stave off Alibaba’s imminent entry in India market.

At the time of funding, Paytm had said that it will use the cash to acquire 500 million new customers and to go deeper in financial services products to complement its payments bank.

Paytm this month also announced acquisition of Nearbuy and Little, two deals platforms that focus on local restaurants as well as commercial establishments.

Nearbuy, which was launched as SoSasta was acquired by Groupon in 2011 and later renamed it Groupon India.

It acquired its current branding after Sequoia Capital India bought a majority stake in 2015.

Little app, on the other hand, was backed by Paytm from the beginning with initial funding coming from the digital wallet major.

Softbank invests in Uber

After a year of damaging controversies, US-based Uber had a sigh of relief as the company’s board approved in November a multi-billion dollar investment by SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund.

SoftBank, along with Dragoneer Investment Group will lead a consortium of investors to infuse USD 1 billion to USD 1.25 billion in Uber, and will buy up to 17 percent of existing shares from investors and employees in a secondary transaction.

The funding, which was a month before a formal announcement, was stuck in Uber’s board room due to a deadlock between founder Travis Kalanick and a shareholder.

The funding is expected to help Uber move past a slew of controversies that rocked the company this year, including sexual harassment charges, gender discrimination, attacks on Uber’s toxic working environment, and a number of federal criminal probes that ultimately led to Kalanick’s resignation.

The deal is also being seen as an acknowledgement of the new governance rules that are being implemented within the company based on 40-plus recommendations tabled by a law firm.

Flipkart buys eBay India, ropes in Softbank

In a mammoth funding round, India’s largest online retailer Flipkart mopped up USD 1.4 billion from Tencent, eBay Inc., and Microsoft in April, which gave the online retailer muscle to compete with deep-pocketed Amazon. However, Flipkart secured the funding at a lower valuation.

Flipkart also bought over eBay’s India business as part of the deal.

The funding will help Flipkart compete with Amazon, which is close on the heels to acquire the ace position in India’s online retail market. Flipkart has seen Amazon gradually inch up to its leading position, but with latest funding, the company will be able to expand its market with more services. Basically, the battle between the two is about to heat up.

Flipkart, in October, also bolstered its unified payments interface-based payments app PhonePe with a USD 38.7 million fund infusion.

Softbank invests in OYO Rooms

Hotels aggregator OYO Rooms also raised a significant funding of USD 250 million in September, from SoftBank’s Vision Fund, in a much needed equity infusion.

The investment gave OYO much needed capital for scale up its operations and to expand its premium Townhouse brand.

The aggregator has been facing stiff competition from other large online travel aggregators such as MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, which merged last year.

More recently, a franchise-based online hotels booking startups Treebo and FabHotels, have also been grabbing market from OYO.

OYO’s Townhouse is also competing with Treebo and Fab Hotels’ in a 'premium-budget' stays model.

The company is now looking at expanding geographically in to South-East Asia.

OYO entered Malaysia and Nepal in January and April this year, respectively.

Tencent & Verlinvest back Byju’s

Ed-tech startup Byju’s mopped up USD 30 million from Brussels-based family office Verlinvest in March, at a time when investor sentiment was riding at its lowest. The funding was purely for expansion.

The company followed it up with another round of undisclosed funding from China’s Tencent.

The company raised funds to accelerate product development for new markets and create a capital pool for acquisitions.

This year, Byju’s also made a couple of acquisitions – TutorVista and Edurite – from global educations services firm Pearson.

The company turned profitable in the April-June quarter this year.

Byju’s has till date (excluding the current round) raised about $200 million from investors.

It is backed by Sequoia Capital and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, among others.