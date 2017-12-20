Understating investment ecosystem from a startup's perspective

Gaurav Barick

People are always seeking faster and smarter ways to complete daily chores. The success of entrepreneurs is primarily based on how they exploit the opportunities and rooms for improvements in existing products. The real definition of startups comes from here, placing focus on developing a must to have product rather than nice to have product, solving real world painful problems and most importantly building a business with passion.

Though many startups initiate with specific intention of addressing specific problem in the society, they often fail for many reasons, some of which are business model, lack of funds, inefficient leadership and networking and scalability (high cash burn model).

Zepperey, an app for pre-ordering food with partnered restaurants, has failed just because of timing, management and scalability. Though Zepperey could alleviate the problem of waiting in a queue for long time, it charged a fixed percentage of commission for every order. This idea was not well received by the locals . Another major problem that pre-ordering food startups face is the food quality of restaurant partners. Although a player like Zomato is expected to do well in longer run.

On the other side, AutoRaja, an app-based transport service that was started with the intent of connecting the commuters with auto rickshaws, failed simply for the reason that they could not flex their financial muscle like Ola and Uber. Currently, even Ola has started to connect auto rickshaws in major cities.

Also, the quality of management in any startup team plays a key role in laying down a strong foundation for its success. Hence, poor management skills evidently leads towards failure. Here the role of the incubator, accelerator and mentor are very important. It is always recommended to have an industry expert from a similar line of business in the board. The quality of management not only increases the confidence of investor but also helps in making connection with the prospective business partners.

Innovation: Converting an idea to a problem solving product

Startups have four phases namely - idea (entrepreneur's idea about how product will create value), validation of the idea, launch and scaling.

Having mentioned the four stages of a startup, the big challenge is funding because most of the VCs and institution investors avoid investing in pre-revenue stage or at idea level (in most cases, the institutional investor asks for proof of concept). In this context, angel investors are good options for a startup from a pre-product launch funding point of view. Angel investors are popular among early stages startups with a restricted operating history that cannot hoist capital. But the negative part is that most of the angel investors put money at a higher rate of cash infusion and may require representation on the board of the startup. On the other hand, financial institutions only look for promising startups, invest with the investor’s money, comprise professionals and mentors with high involvement, involve a low stake and correspondingly take low risk, provide higher amount and involve extensive diligence process.

Apart from angel investors and financial institutions, there are a couple of government initiatives (grants) to promote entrepreneurship. Hence, for early stage startups, government grants are another option for funding.

Changing Trends: Era of Virtual Reality & Artificial Intelligence

Since 2015, market has seen changes in terms of seed and series A funding. Nowadays, startups are forced to raise 2-3 rounds of seed as currently series A funding is known for scalable growth. Now for startups raising money, series A has become more difficult because most of the startups after raising seed money face difficulties to raise series A. Also, investors are now more interested in Virtual Reality & Artificial Intelligence companies although validation of technology is the biggest challenge for early stage AI companies. However, most of the investors believe that AI companies can do lot in the field of healthcare, entertainment & deep learning.

Now due to shift in trends, a couple of startup raised the capital through series A-C, i.e., even after reaching a scalable stage. But with negative cash flows, it failed to solicit further round of funding during its later stages. The strategy adopted by most of the entrepreneurs is to burn the cash in series A and B in the intention of scaling the product and thereby gaining cash flow with reasonable market shares. However, in most of the cases, startups faced challenges to raise capital for later stage funding. Therefore, it is always advisable to have 12-18 months of cash in hand to meet the working capital needs.Series A-B valuation can do more damage than good for a company’s future funding or exit opportunities.

For example, although Snapdeal was able to seek funds from Nexus venture partners and Indo US venture partners, it is now struggling to seek further funding and eventually looking for merger potions.

Valuation techniques for startup companies, mainly the tech-oriented and social media companies is a great challenge in terms of how they are valued during their early stages as a startup and later when they exit from the business arena (through acquisition, merger or IPO). In this context, it would be interesting to know how a New York based firm called WeWork has attained the epitome in the business of delivering space as service in a short period of time. This firm has been valued at $15-$20 billion with an operational strategy of involving quite a few number of employees and with lower earnings. Hence, couple of analysts are of the view that high valuation of WeWork is nothing but a bubble. People have started raising questions on backup of such a huge valuation as it lacks a tech model. Moreover, the revenue is depended heavily on the market. Now it is interesting to see how such valuations match in the context of its current business strength and assets possessed when it goes for an IPO in the future.

Company valuation is a complex task and even more difficult when it comes to a startup that has no historic financial performance. The traditional valuation techniques used for corporate companies don't always apply for these startups as they may not generate high revenue but have high number of subscribers and growth potential. Thus, there is a risk that these firms are overvalued and so when it comes to closing an acquisition deal (at the time of exit) or IPO, they are bought for a lower price than the initial valuation. Square Inc. (San Francisco-based company founded in 2009), is one a perfect example, where the listing price was far below from its last round of funding.

Different factors need to be considered when valuing a startup, which are as important as the company's performance. These factors include the attractiveness of the industry (scalability, trade mart and entry barriers) the founders and management team, product stage (proof of concept and traction), financing option (existing investor background, co-investment opportunity, possible exit option and founder's relationship with the corporate world). Among them, the biggest factor could be the market forces of the industry and sector in which it operates. This incorporates the balance/imbalance between the demand and supply, the regency and size of recent exits. Investors also decide the valuation of a startup based on the above parameters.

Most of the industry valuation experts use DCF, venture capitalist, scoreboard and black solve methods to value the startups but at the end of day, the deal is closed based on negotiation skills and value drivers (business model, success story, promoter backgrounds, scalability and proof of concept). Although among all the methods, the venture capitalist is the most popular method. The major challenge with VCs is factoring the future dilution. It is very normal for startups to raise further round of investment after seed & series A. Hence while opting for the VC route, it is always recommended to factor the expected dilution (In seed & series A effective dilution tends to be 3x to 4x ), especially in case of absence of anti-dilution rights.

Although there is no industry standard methodology for a startup's valuation, few factors and range are as follows.

In general, as per market trends, startup valuation keeps increasing with 2x-4x on every round subject to the duration and growth. This means that the latest round should be 2x-4x more than the previous round. The crux of increasing the valuation by 2x-4x in every round is to give confidence to the prior investor & make less dilution. From an investor perspective, co-investment opportunity, prior investments growth and prior investor background are also important factors.

Understanding hybrid instrument, Deferred Valuation and Event of default

From a startup's perspective, understanding the non-binding terms sheet is very important. Nowadays, in case of startups, hybrid instrument has become very popular because convertible notes (which is a hybrid of debt and equity) has power to differing a valuation. In general, convertible instruments carry a certain coupon rate with convertible option at certain inflex points. The best part of the convertible instrument is that valuation is linked with a certain milestone or upcoming funding round, not with current financials, thereby leading to less dilution.

But the negative part is that in most cases with hybrid instrument investor gets certain additional rights. From an investor's perspective, timely exit is the most important thing and in the case of default, investor may force the promoter to transfer his stake at a distress price (subject to the terms sheet conditions). Hence, from an entrepreneur's point of view, understating non-binding term sheet is very important.

The non-binding term sheets comprise of couple of vital things like Voting control, board seats, tag & drag, veto powers, forced sale, option pool, pre-post money valuation, liquidation preference, exit clause, anti-dilution rights and in the event of a default.

The startup ecosystem is very complex. The one who learns from mistakes in the past closely monitoring the overall health of the firm is sure to lead and succeed in the market.

Gaurav Barick, is an investment banker & venture capitalist. He can be reached at gauravbarick@gmail.com.