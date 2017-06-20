App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Jun 19, 2017 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unbxd raises $12.5 million from Eight Roads, others

Existing investors IDG Ventures, Inventus Capital Partners and Nirvana Ventures also participated in the round.

Unbxd raises $12.5 million from Eight Roads, others

Moneycontrol News

Unbxd, a cloud-based product discovery platform for e-commerce has raised USD 12.5 million in Series C funding led by Eight Roads Ventures, the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International Ltd.

Existing investors IDG Ventures, Inventus Capital Partners and Nirvana Ventures also participated in the round.

The funds raised will be invested in enhancing Unbxd’s proprietary Intelligence Engine.

Unbxd will also open new offices, to be closer to its customers in Chicago and New York.

The company claims that its artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform enables online retailers to capture the 15-40% in revenue that is lost due to a poor product discovery experience.

According to the company its AI powered personalized product discovery platform understands users’ intent to enhance their online shopping experiences, increasing conversions and revenue.

Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Unbxd’s Series C round.

tags #Business #Startup

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.