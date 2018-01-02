Unbox 2018: Snapdeal's marketing VP quits to join a consulting firm

Snapdeal's marketing vice president Kanika Kalra who spearheaded the e-commerce firm's 'Unbox Zindagi' brand change campaign has quit to join consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

Kalra, a seasoned global marketing professional was hired by Snapdeal in 2016 from Unilever.

While Kalra confirmed that she is now an employee at McKinsey & Co, she declined to comment on her immediate role. Snapdeal did not respond to an email.

According to a person privy to the development, Kalra will be helping clients in designing marketing campaigns at McKinsey & Co., which she joined in December.

Kalra's exit comes at a time when Snapdeal is trying to get back on its feet in the market after facing a turbulent year.

The company which was in talks for a merger with the larger rival Flipkart last year called off the deal talks.

In August 2016, Snapdeal announced Rs 200 crore as a marketing budget for a 360-degree campaign in the run up to Diwali.

It was soon followed by the company unveiling its new logo and the Unbox Zindagi tagline in a bid to re-position itself as it faced tough competition from rivals Flipkart and Amazon. The company also changed the color combination of its logo to vermello instead of the earlier red and blue combination.

Snapdeal advertised the campaign heavily across all media -- TV screens, airports, YouTube, metro and bus stations.

While the high decibel brand campaign helped the company garner attention, it couldn't rescue it from the downfall that came after the investors including Softbank declined to pump in more money.

Kalra has pursued a post graduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.

Towards the end of last year, company’s key executives Rajiv Mangla and Anup Vikal too put in their papers.

Vikal was the chief financial officer of the company while Mangla was the chief technology officer who looked at the products portfolio.