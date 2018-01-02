App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Jan 02, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unbox 2018: Snapdeal's marketing VP quits to join a consulting firm

Kalra's exit comes at a time when Snapdeal is trying to get back on its feet in the market after facing a turbulent year.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay


Snapdeal's marketing vice president Kanika Kalra who spearheaded the e-commerce firm's 'Unbox Zindagi' brand change campaign has quit to join consulting firm McKinsey & Company.


Kalra, a seasoned global marketing professional was hired by Snapdeal in 2016 from Unilever.


While Kalra confirmed that she is now an employee at McKinsey & Co, she declined to comment on her immediate role. Snapdeal did not respond to an email.

According to a person privy to the development, Kalra will be helping clients in designing marketing campaigns at McKinsey & Co., which she joined in December.

Kalra's exit comes at a time when Snapdeal is trying to get back on its feet in the market after facing a turbulent year.

The company which was in talks for a merger with the larger rival Flipkart last year called off the deal talks.

related news

In August 2016, Snapdeal announced Rs 200 crore as a marketing budget for a 360-degree campaign in the run up to Diwali.

It was soon followed by the company unveiling its new logo and the Unbox Zindagi tagline in a bid to re-position itself as it faced tough competition from rivals Flipkart and Amazon. The company also changed the color combination of its logo to vermello instead of the earlier red and blue combination.

Snapdeal advertised the campaign heavily across all media -- TV screens, airports, YouTube, metro and bus stations.

While the high decibel brand campaign helped the company garner attention, it couldn't rescue it from the downfall that came after the investors including Softbank declined to pump in more money.

Kalra has pursued a post graduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.

Towards the end of last year, company’s key executives Rajiv Mangla and Anup Vikal too put in their papers.

Vikal was the chief financial officer of the company while Mangla was the chief technology officer who looked at the products portfolio.


priyanka.sahay@nw18.com

tags #Amazon #Flipkart #Hindustan Unilever #Snapdeal #Startup

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.