Unacademy raises $11.5 mn led by Sequoia and SAIF Partners

Moneycontrol News

Bangalore based learning platform Unacademy on Wednesday announced the closure of a USD 11.5 million Series B round funding led by Sequoia India and SAIF Partners.

Existing investors and angels including Nexus Venture Partners and Blume Ventures also participated in the round.

The company raised a Series A round of about USD 4.5 million in January, this year.

Unacademy was founded in 2010 by ex-Flatchat senior executive Gaurav Munjal and former IAS officer Roman Saini who resigned from the government service to start a business.

“Our vision is to build the world’s largest online knowledge repository by empowering great educators,” said Gaurav Munjal, CEO and co founder of Unacademy.

The company said it will utilize this latest funding to accelerate its product and technology as well as scale to other categories including personality development, new languages and job interviews.

Unacademy is an online learning platform that empowers educators to create courses on various subjects. The platform currently has more than 50,000 lessons online and over one million registered users.

“The missionary team of Unacademy is off to a tremendous start, achieving rapid early adoption and Sequoia is thrilled to be a part of their journey,” said Shailendra Singh, Managing Director of Sequoia Capital (India) Singapore Pte. Ltd.

The company said that it will also significantly invest the money in producing its own knowledge based content with its top educators on the platform.

“Unacademy democratizes access to personalized learning by connecting educators and students directly on its platform. We believe it has the potential to disrupt the status quo that limits access to quality education at a global level,” said Alok Goel, Managing Director, SAIF Partners.

The platform’s educators range from influencers like Kiran Bedi to teachers in smaller towns and cities such as Dhiraj Singh Chouhan in Jagdalpur and Yasmin Gill in Panchkula.