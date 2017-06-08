Uber's recent cases on harassment a reflection of its character: Ola Cabs

Moneycontrol News

Indian cab aggregator Ola today said that larger rival Uber had hit an “all-time low on morality” based on a report in a global blog which alleged that Ola was trying to sabotage Uber’s image through an incident that involved a sexual assault on a woman passenger in 2014.

"It is a shame that the privacy and morals of a woman have to be questioned in an attempt to trivialise a horrific crime. It is despicable that anyone can even conceive an attempt to malign competition using this as an opportunity. If this report were to be even remotely true, this is an all-time low on morality and a reflection of the very character of an organisation" an Ola spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, Recode reported that Uber's Asia Pacific head Eric Alexander was no longer working with the company. Alexander had allegedly obtained confidential medical records of the rape victim, which were passed around in the company up to CEO Travis Kalanick.

The Recode report further said Alexander, Kalanick and senior vice president Emil Michael read the medical report and tried to blame Ola for the incident, calling it an attempt to damage Uber’s reputation.

Uber has been in the eye of a storm this month after it fired 20 employees this week, following an internal investigation.

In a tweet from the Uber PR team account, the company said that law firm Perkins Coie investigated 215 claims made by Uber employees, which led to 20 people being terminated, 31 sent to training, 7 final warnings and 57 “still under review”.

Of the 215 claims, 54 related to discrimination, 47 related to sexual harassment, 45 were for unprofessional behaviour, 33 for bullying, 19 for other kinds of harassment cases, 13 cases of retaliation, 3 cases of physical security and one of wrongful termination.

The work culture at Uber has for long been a subject of discussion for all the wrong reasons. In February this year, Susan Fowler, a former site reliability engineer at Uber published a blog alleging sexual harassment and discrimination at the company. Kalanick ordered an “urgent investigation” into her claims in the same month.

India is the largest market for Uber outside of its home market, the US, with an employee base of over 1,000 people.

It competes with the Softbank-backed Ola. Both companies have been pumping in significant money to bring more riders and driver partners on board, offering discounted rides and incentives, in a bid to wrest control of the lucrative Indian market.