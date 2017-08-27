Uber launches UPI-based payment facility

Moneycontrol News

Cab hailing firm Uber on Wednesday announced UPI integration in partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and banking partners Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

"India’s digital economy will become a USD 1trillion economy in the next five years. India’s digital payments economy alone will be bigger than USD 500 billion. Integration of Uber app with UPI-BHIM will boost the digital economy of India," said Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

After the government's demonetisation drive in November, businesses in India have witnessed a significant uptick in adoption of digital payment methods over cash transactions.

According to Uber innovations such as UPI are the future of payments in India.

"Uber, like several other tech companies in India and around the world, depends on consumers being able to frequently make low-value payments with minimal friction. UPI integration will bring millions of riders and driver partners into the digital payments ecosystem, offering them another secure and seamless payment interface and bolster the nation’s digital payment revolution," said David Richter, senior vice president-global business, Uber.

The company claims to have touched 9.4 million Uber trips a week in India this July.