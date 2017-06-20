App
Jun 19, 2017 08:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber launches one-time payment service UberPASS

Moneycontrol News

Ride-hailing firm Uber on Monday announced the launch of UberPASS, a one-time payment service that will offer travelers reduced costs for services offered by the company for a specific period.

The pass, formerly known as a flat fare package, offers consumers discounts on Uber Pool and UberX rides for an upfront fee and has been available in select cities in the US, according to the company's website.

It wasn't immediately clear if UberPASS would be applicable across all the services offered by the company or would be restricted to Uber Pool, much like rival Ola, that offers pass for its share service.

Ola's share pass starts around Rs 99.

The UberPASS is being run as a pilot in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.

The cost of the pass would vary from one city to another.

A rider with an UberPASS gets exclusive access to product features and experience, which include highly rated drivers, discounted fares, waiver on cancellation charges, etc, the company said in a statement.

tags #Business #Startup #Uber

