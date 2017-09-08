Uber launches new cab segment called 'Premier' in Mumbai & Pune

Moneycontrol News

Uber riders can soon opt to book a premier service, at UberX fares, with shorter a pick-up time and top-rated drivers, the company said on Friday.

Uber India launched a 'Premier' service in Mumbai and Pune, where select riders will be offered to avail it as an in-app option in a pilot phase.

“While private car ownership remains an aspiration for many, riders are seeking a ride that matches the experience of travelling in their own car. PREMIER will provide that to a further degree,” Shailesh Sawlani, General Manager for the West region, said.

The premier service will only have the best-rated Uber drivers, who have completed at least 1,000 lifetime trips and have repeatedly been acknowledged by riders, the company said, adding that over 40 percent of these premier trips have shown a shorter pickup time than the predicted arrival time.

Uber also launched its biggest on ground driver assistance center of India, in Bangalore today. The 15,000 sq. ft. facility in Bangalore will house Uber Experts who will address the issues of existing drivers, and also help in new signups.

“We are continuing to invest in our in-person assistance locations and have launched three other facilities in Bangalore. We understand how important it is to have local Uber staff available when drivers need help,” Christian Freese, General Manager of the South region, said.

Uber, along with its rival Ola, has faced flak from its driver partners in the recent past in the face of dwindling cash incentives.

The drivers claim that their earnings have come down by as much as 40 percent as the companies gradually rolled back trip-based incentives.

The company is now looking at offering several indirect benefits to its driver partners.

The US-based company last month partnered with ICICI Lombard to provide accidental insurance for its drivers.

The company has launched a 'UberBazaar' – an online marketplace exclusively for Uber’s drivers.

The marketplace will sell offers on buying new vehicle, car maintenance, healthcare, and financial planning, among others.

The company said it has tied up with startups to impart such benefits, such as Clinikk for healthcare, CoverFox for car insurance, Fixmygadget for mobile phone services, and Cab Dost for tax advisory.