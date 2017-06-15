Uber hires senior executives to strengthen Indian operations

Moneycontrol News

Even as it struggles with upheaval at the top with over 20 exits in past few weeks, US-based ride-hailing app Uber today announced two new senior appointments to strengthen its UberEats and engineering divisions in India.

Former TinyOwl executive Viral Jhaveri has been appointed as the general manager for UberEats in Mumbai. UberEats, the food delivery service from Uber was launched in Mumbai, last month. The launch by Uber in the food delivery segment came two years after its arch rival Ola launched a similar service and shut it down a year later in 2016.

“Mumbai is an extremely attractive market for the food industry in India. I am excited to use my learning from the rides business to make UberEats synonymous to food delivery in the city. The phenomenal response we received in just a month reflects the seamless experience consumers and restaurateurs enjoy on the app,” Jhaveri said.

After his TinyOwl stint, Jhaveri served as Uber’s general manager for its rides business in Gujarat. In his current role, Jhaveri will leads operations, marketing and sales for UberEats in Mumbai.

For its engineering division in Hyderabad, Uber has appointed former LeEco executive Jaiteerth Patwari as its Senior Engineering Leader. With 22 years of experience in product development, product innovation and management, Patwari will focus on developing scalable distributed business platforms for Uber.

Patwari was earlier heading the LeMall R&D division at LeEco, and earlier worked with Qualcomm for over 14 years. Uber has an engineering team in Bangalore which works on rider experience, driver growth and marketplace efficiency. The Hyderabad team, on the other hand, builds economics engineering and business platforms that focus on driver partners and riders for its worldwide market.

The appointments in India come just two days after an internal investigation report was made public by Uber that recommended over 40 changes in company’s work culture and ethics, and also called for more diversity.

Uber has been embroiled in several controversies in India and the US related to sexual harassment and aggressive culture. The investigation report led CEO Travis Kalanick to announce an indefinite leave of absence.