Uber headcount scales to 1,000 people in India, to hire more in 2017

Moneycontrol News

Taxi-aggregation company Uber has done away with its three-member team model in India and has hired over 1,000 people, making the country as one of its biggest employee bases outside the US.

The company is planning to hire more people this year as it looks to scale it’s marketing, customer support and new businesses such as Uber Eats and UberHire in India, a top executive of the company told Moneycontrol.

Out of the 1,000 people, about 400 are based in Hyderabad, in its customer support centre of excellence division.

“There are functions like customer care, marketing where we need to add resources to be able to keep up with the growth in the business. There are also new businesses - such as the Uber Eats launch that just happened…so that team will scale as the business scales. There are experiments that we do, for example -- Uber Hire. That team needs to get supported as we scale it. The expansion will be mostly linked to how the business scales,” Pradeep Parameswaran, head of central operations of Uber India told Moneycontrol.com in his first interaction with any media after joining the company in January.

Uber has already invested over USD 1 billion in India. The company that sold its China operations to rival Didi Chuxing is looking to scale more even as biggest rival Ola already has a staff strength of about 6,000 people across functions.

“We are a thousand people plus now in India, starting with just three people some three and a half years ago,” he added.

Uber globally has about 9,000 employees and it is present in over 80 countries.

Uber entered India in August of 2013, at a time when rivals Ola and Taxi For Sure already had a first mover advantage. The domestic rivals merged together and Ola did away with the telephone booking model which led to a massive cut down in its employee force.

Given the aggressive expansion plans, has Uber let go of its famous three-member per city model?

“Every time a new city launches, we still start with that model. When we launched Dhaka, we started with the same model, so it is our belief. As UberEats is launching, it is launching with a similar model. So there is something around kind of the DNA of the structure,” said Parameswaran, who is also responsible for the operations in South Asian countries of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Launched in 2009, Uber has raised over USD 10 billion, making it as one of the most highly valued startups across the world.

priyanka.sahay@nw18.com