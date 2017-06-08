Uber APAC head obtained medical records of rape victim: Report

Moneycontrol News

An Uber senior executive who had obtained confidential medical reports of a Gurgaon executive raped inside one of the registered cabs in Delhi in December 2014, has quit the company.

Recode was first to report the development. Uber's Asia Pacific head Eric Alexander had allegedly obtained confidential medical records of the rape victim, which were passed around in the company up to CEO Travis Kalanick, a Recode report said. Uber confirmed that the senior executive 'no longer worked with the company.'

The woman who had suffered a sexual assault by a Delhi based cab driver registered on Uber's platform had also filed a lawsuit against Uber, Inc, in a California court.

The case was reported to have been settled out of court. A Delhi court had found the Uber driver guilty of charges in 2015 and granted him life imprisonment.

An Uber spokesperson also told Recode that Alexander no longer works with the company.

Uber India directly reported into Alexander at the time, and he flew down to the national capital in the aftermath of the crime committed by one of the driver partners.

Alexander along with top Uber Delhi managers were questioned by the investigating authorities.

Uber reportedly provided detailed maps and location of the vehicle before and after the crime was committed, which later led to the arrest of the accused driver.

The Gurgaon based victim went ahead to engage Wigdor LLP, a New York based Law firm to file a lawsuit against Uber, Inc in California courts. Alexander was working with Uber since June 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Statement from Uber India on the issue:

“The 2014 crime in Delhi was absolutely horrific and something no one should ever go through. Uber responded by working closely with law enforcement and the prosecution to support their investigation and see the perpetrator brought to justice. We have taken significant steps to improve our safety processes and policies in recent years to ensure the safety of everyone who uses the app,” Amit Jain, President, Uber India said.