App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Jun 08, 2017 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber APAC head obtained medical records of rape victim: Report

The senior executive no longer works with the company, an Uber spokesperson said. 

Uber APAC head obtained medical records of rape victim: Report

Moneycontrol News


An Uber senior executive who had obtained confidential medical reports of a Gurgaon executive raped inside one of the registered cabs in Delhi in December 2014, has quit the company.


Recode was first to report the development. Uber's Asia Pacific head Eric Alexander had allegedly obtained confidential medical records of the rape victim, which were passed around in the company up to CEO Travis Kalanick, a Recode report said. Uber confirmed that the senior executive 'no longer worked with the company.'


The woman who had suffered a sexual assault by a Delhi based cab driver registered on Uber's platform had also filed a lawsuit against Uber, Inc, in a California court.


The case was reported to have been settled out of court. A Delhi court had found the Uber driver guilty of charges in 2015 and granted him life imprisonment.


An Uber spokesperson also told Recode that Alexander no longer works with the company.


Uber India directly reported into Alexander at the time, and he flew down to the national capital in the aftermath of the crime committed by one of the driver partners.


Alexander along with top Uber Delhi managers were questioned by the investigating authorities.


Uber reportedly provided detailed maps and location of the vehicle before and after the crime was committed, which later led to the arrest of the accused driver.


The Gurgaon based victim went ahead to engage Wigdor LLP, a New York based Law firm to file a lawsuit against Uber, Inc in California courts. Alexander was working with Uber since June 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.


Statement from Uber India on the issue: 

“The 2014 crime in Delhi was absolutely horrific and something no one should ever go through. Uber responded by working closely with law enforcement and the prosecution to support their investigation and see the perpetrator brought to justice. We have taken significant steps to improve our safety processes and policies in recent years to ensure the safety of everyone who uses the app,” Amit Jain, President, Uber India said.  

tags #Amit Jain #Eric Alexander #Ola #Recode #Startup #Uber

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.