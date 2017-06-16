TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar steps down; Dhawal Gusain to replace him

The Viral Fever’s founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar, who is facing a string of accusations of sexual harassment, has stepped down from his position. Dhawal Gusain will replace him as CEO.

In a Twitter post, Kumar said: “In the wake of recent personal attacks, what really breaks me is the blemish on the brand's true promise. I have therefore taken the decision to step down as the CEO of TVF.”



I have decided to step down as #TVFCEO pic.twitter.com/JKY5X7NL54

— Arunabh Kumar (@TheQtiyapaGuy) June 16, 2017

He added that he will continue to mentor the content team.

In March this year, Kumar was booked under Sections 354 and 509 of Indian Penal Code for molestation on the basis of a complaint filed by a victim – a former TVF employee - at the Andheri Police Station.

The victim had put out a post on Medium accusing Kumar of sexually harassing her. TVF and Kumar both had denied the allegations.

After the post went viral, other women too came forward, accusing Kumar of having made similar untoward sexual advances against them in the past.

Supreme Court lawyer Rizwan Siddique had filed a third party complaint against him. However, no FIR was filed against Kumar. A second complaint was soon filed against Kumar at the Versova police station.

TVF's response after the Medium post went viral also came in for criticism. The female employee had written under the pseudonym Indian Fowler, and said she hailed from Muzaffarpur but TVF said it had not hired anyone from the city.

It added “We take a lot of pride in our team and in making TVF a safe workplace that is equally comfortable for women and men. We will leave no stone unturned to find the author of the article and bring them to severe justice for making such false allegations.”