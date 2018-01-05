App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Jan 05, 2018 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trump admin to tighten the screws on H-1B visas, half a million Indians at risk of being deported

The current law allows foreign worker having H-1B visa with a three-year validity one three-year extension. It also gives the right to a guest worker for an indefinite extension of his H-1B visa, while his permanent residency application remains pending after the expiration of six-year period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

More than 500,000 Indians who have applied for permanent residency (also known as Green Card) in the United States and are living on H-1B visa are staring at risk of being deported back to India following a proposal by the Trump administration to not extend their visa, reports The Times of India.

US President Donald Trump had called for ‘Buy American, Hire American’ proposal during the election campaign in US presidential election 2016 that is actively being considered by the Department of Homeland Security which would prevent H-1B visa extension.

The current law allows one three-year extension to foreign workers having H-1B visas with a three-year validity. It also provides for an indefinite extension of H-1B visa, where the employee is awaiting for his greencard applied for toward the end of expiry of the six-year period.

Indian and Chinese workers constitute the bulk of applicants who have applied for Green Card in the US and have to wait for 10-12 years before their applications are processed due to the huge backlog. The only solace these applicants have is that they can stay in the US while their Green Card is being processed.

related news

Under the suggested proposal by the Trump administration, an H-1B visa holder having applied for a Green Card at the end of his six-year period will have to leave the United States until their processing is complete.

The change in H-1B rules is likely to affect India more than any country as 1.5 million Indian (which include spouses and children) living in the US are likely to be worst affected by the new regulations. United States issues 85,000 H-1B visas annually of which more than 50 percent goes to Indian workers.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and finance minister Arun Jaitley have expressed concerns to their US counterparts on the H-1B visa.

tags #Startup

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.