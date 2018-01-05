Trump admin to tighten the screws on H-1B visas, half a million Indians at risk of being deported

More than 500,000 Indians who have applied for permanent residency (also known as Green Card) in the United States and are living on H-1B visa are staring at risk of being deported back to India following a proposal by the Trump administration to not extend their visa, reports The Times of India.

US President Donald Trump had called for ‘Buy American, Hire American’ proposal during the election campaign in US presidential election 2016 that is actively being considered by the Department of Homeland Security which would prevent H-1B visa extension.

The current law allows one three-year extension to foreign workers having H-1B visas with a three-year validity. It also provides for an indefinite extension of H-1B visa, where the employee is awaiting for his greencard applied for toward the end of expiry of the six-year period.

Indian and Chinese workers constitute the bulk of applicants who have applied for Green Card in the US and have to wait for 10-12 years before their applications are processed due to the huge backlog. The only solace these applicants have is that they can stay in the US while their Green Card is being processed.

Under the suggested proposal by the Trump administration, an H-1B visa holder having applied for a Green Card at the end of his six-year period will have to leave the United States until their processing is complete.

The change in H-1B rules is likely to affect India more than any country as 1.5 million Indian (which include spouses and children) living in the US are likely to be worst affected by the new regulations. United States issues 85,000 H-1B visas annually of which more than 50 percent goes to Indian workers.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and finance minister Arun Jaitley have expressed concerns to their US counterparts on the H-1B visa.