Travelling in Delhi Metro? You can now pay fare via a watch

Moneycontrol News

To make the metro commute in the capital a frictionless experience for daily commuters, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has allowed the use of e-payment watches.

DMRC will be working in collaboration with Austrian watchmaker LAKS GmbH to introduce a smart watch – Watch2Pay – along with a Delhi Metro SIM card. It will be available for Rs 6,000 onwards.

The smart watch will enable commuters to just wave their wrist, instead of a smart card or token, on the screen at the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) gates to make payments and commute.

The watches will be available through an e-commerce site, DMRC said in a statement.

Last year, the DMRC had announced that 500 out of the 1073 AFC gates across all Metro stations of the network are being converted exclusively for the Smart Card users to enable smooth exit at a faster pace.

The testing for the smart watch’s application in Delhi Metro’s began in 2015 when Lucas Scheybal, CEO, Watch2Pay, made a transaction via a prototype at the New Delhi Metro Station.

The watchmaker is already in collaboration with Hyderabad Metro Rail since 2015 and claims to be the first watch equipped with a smart card that provides customers with a fast and convenient alternative to tickets and cash.

Smart watches can be topped up just like Delhi Metro smart cards through credit cards, debit cards and net banking.

This year, the annual ridership of the Delhi Metro crossed the 100 crore mark.