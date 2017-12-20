Top 10 newsmakers of 2017 from the startup world

The year 2017 saw major upheaval in the Indian and global startup ecosystem.

From the resignation of Uber's global CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick to Snapdeal cofounder and CEO Kunal Bahl's reversal from a deal to merge with domestic rival Flipkart, startups and their employees witnessed a lot of turbulent times.

Sexual harassment by investors, CEOs, and founders of companies was a major theme in 2017 which saw the resignations of Indian CEOs such as TVF cofounder Arunabh Kumar and angel investor Mahesh Murthy from some company boards.

Silicon Valley also saw resignations of major figures in global startup arena such as 500Startups' Dave McClure and DFJ's Steve Jurvetson.

Here are the major newsmakers in startup and internet ecosystem in India and the world, this year:

1. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos, 53 is a founder and CEO of Amazon.com and Blue Origin.

His business interests include aerospace and newspapers.

He founded Amazon.com in 1994 and Blue Origin, a human spaceflight startup company in 2000.

Newspoint in 2017: Jeff Bezos with a net worth of USD 98.6 billion became the richest man on planet earth by toppling Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft for a brief period.

He was also in the news for asking ideas from Twitterati on how he should donate his fortune.

2. Masayoshi Son, Softbank Founder

Masayoshi Son, 60 is the founder and CEO of SoftBank, Softbank Mobile, and chairman of Sprint Corporation. He is the richest man in Japan.

Newspoint in 2017: This year he managed to do the impossible and raised a whopping USD 100 billion venture fund to invest in startups.

It was the largest such fund ever raised by SoftBank Vision Fund.

3. Travis Kalanick, Uber co-founder

Travis Kalanick, 41, is a founder of ride-hailing company Uber. He was also a co-founder of the peer-to-peer file sharing company Red Swoosh.

Newspoint in 2017: Kalanick was forced to resign as the CEO of Uber as investors and company board members tried to tackle multiple damaging controversies over sexual harassment and toxic work culture surfaced.

4. Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber's new CEO

Dara Khosrowshahi, 48, is an Iranian-American businessman and the CEO of Uber. He was previously CEO of Expedia Inc, an American travel company.

Newspoint in 2017: Dara Khosrowshahi took the reins of Uber as CEO in August, after founder Travis Kalanick was forced to step down.

In one of many efforts to clear up the mess created by his predecessor, Khosrowshahi is firefighting disasters, leading the company to a new direction, and defining what’s next for Uber.

5. Sachin Bansal, Flipkart co-founder

Sachin Bansal, 36 is the co-founder of India’s e-commerce platform Flipkart.

He joined Amazon.in as a senior software engineer in 2006.

Newspoint in 2017: Sachin Bansal took nationalism to another level in this year, when he, along with other top startup unicorns such as Ola, MakeMyTrip, Quikr, and Hike Messenger, launched an industry body to lobby for the interests of local ventures over deep-pocketed global rivals such as Uber and Amazon.

Bansal is the founding president and chairman of the lobby group - Indiatech.org.

Bansal also shot for the top spot in newspapers after Flipkart’s efforts to acquire smaller rival Snapdeal was rejected by former after months of headline-grabbing negotiations.

6. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm, Founder

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, 44, is the founder and CEO of Paytm and One97 Communications Ltd. He is amongst India’s youngest billionaires.

Newspoint in 2017: Raised USD 1.4 billion from Japanese Internet and telecom major Softbank.

The investment doubled Paytm’s valuation to over USD 8 billion, making it the second most valuable startup.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma was also the only other Indian, besides PM Modi, to make it to Time Magazine’s annual 100 most influential people list this year. Paytm also started a payments bank in 2017.

7. Kunal Bahl, Snapdeal, Co-founder

Kunal Bahl, 31, is the co-founder of e-commerce platform Snapdeal. He worked in Microsoft for a short period of time in US.

Newspoint in 2017: Bahl made news more than once this year - when he sold its payment wallet Freecharge to Axis Bank for Rs 385 crore, almost 90 percent lower than USD 400 million it had paid to acquire the firm in 2015.

Nevertheless, the incoming funds from the sale bolstered Snapdeal founders to reject a USD 700-800 million buyout offer after months of negotiation.

The decision to continue as an independent entity also led the company to cut almost 80% of its workforce.

Snapdeal had earlier cut down its workforce to 1,200 employees from 9,000 employees last year.

8. Arunabh Kumar, The Viral Fever (TVF), Founder

Arunabh Kumar, 35, is the founder of The Viral Fever, an online entertainment source.

Newspoint in 2017: The founder of one of the most promising online entertainment content producer, Arunabh Kumar was accused of molestation and sexual harassment in an anonymous blog post called Indian Fowler, reminiscent of Susan Fowler moment in Uber.

A series of other such complaints surfaced from other women, some of whom also filed a formal complaint against Kumar.

While he defended himself by denying all charges, he ultimately stepped down as the CEO

9. Susan Fowler, software engineer in Uber

Susan Fowler, 26, is an American software engineer known for her role in influencing institutional changes in employee policy in Uber and other Silicon Valley companies.

Newspoint in 2017: Susan Fowler, who joined Uber in 2015, brought down the company to its knees two years later.

Her blog post recounting rampant sexual harassment she experienced, including being propositioned for sex on her very first day by her boss.

Complaints were filed but the company excused the perpetrator because he was a “high performer”.

Fowler’s revelation opened a can of worms with more such complaints surfacing. Uber’s board had to launch an internal investigation into the company’s alleged toxic working environment, which led to several corporate governance reforms inside the company.

Fowler’s allegation, combined with a series of other damaging allegations that followed, forced Uber founder to ultimately resign as CEO.

10. Vishal Sikka, ex-executive vice chairman of Infosys

Vishal Sikka, 50 was an executive vice chairman of Infosys

Newspoint in 2017: After serving for three years as the MD and CEO of Infosys, Vishal Sikka resigned from his post on August 18, taking the market by surprise.

Sikka cited “false, baseless, malicious, and increasingly personal attacks” on him by the founding team over corporate governance as his reason to step down.

It was the result of a long-standing loggerhead with the Infosys founders over the direction the company should take.

His resignation negatively impacted Infosys stocks, slipping by as much as 13 percent.

(Compiled by Durba Ghosh & Sabahat Contractor)