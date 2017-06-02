These six fintech startups have secured pilots from ICICI, RBL Bank

Moneycontrol News

Six fintech startups have secured pilots with leading banks and corporates such as RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Games2win at Startupbootcamp FinTech Mumbai’s first Demo Day.

A total of 11 startups took to the stage to showcase technologies in financial services, with propositions ranging from SME banking, blockchain technology, digital payments, and personal finance management, among others.

The startups which have secured the pilots are:

Doboz

A retention marketing platform which enables merchants/companies to create their own custom digital currency in the form of loyalty programs gift cards, promo codes, reward points and referral schemes — without having to build their own internal systems.

The company has partnered with ICICI Bank and RBL Bank for their platform Mtraker.

Rupie

A self-service urban microfinance solution offering for urban, unbanked people. RuPie offers microloans entirely on mobile phones. It has secured a pilot with RBL Bank, Greendeck and Games2Win.

Bitgram

A customer trust ‘SuperIdentity’ protocol for corporates, which uses a blockchain base to ensure data integrity. They have secured pilots with ICICI bank and RBl bank.

Canopi

A technology startup focused on disrupting the way small businesses raise working capital loans using their unpaid invoices. Canopi will soon secure their partnership with RBL Bank.

Greendeck

A ‘Pricing as a Service’ startup which helps businesses dynamically price their products and services to maximise end user value. The startup has secured a pilot with Games2Win.

mTrakr

A Personal Finance tool that helps people effortlessly manage, save and grow their money. It has secured a pilot with ICICI Bank.

Other graduating startups in this batch include Expowealth, Manage My Fortune, Propelld, Quickkloan and Zilra.

“FinTech is a young but rapidly growing sector of the Indian economy, led by an innovation-driven ecosystem. The enthusiasm, drive and focus we’ve seen from our inaugural cohort of startups really demonstrates the need to address the financial need-gap of the Indian economy,” said Adrian Johnson, Managing Director at the conclusion of Startupbootcamp FinTech Mumbai.

The Startupbootcamp FinTech Mumbai Cohort has undergone an intense three-month program, where each team received a personalised mentor and partner support, workshops from leading subject matter experts, and one-to-one early stage guidance from Startupbootcamp experts.