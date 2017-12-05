App
Dec 05, 2017 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Swiggy appoints Vishal Bhatia as CEO of 'New Supply' biz

The 'New Supply' business line will be focused on Swiggy's strategy of giving consumers a greater assortment by addressing existing supply gaps in the marketplace, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy today said it has appointed Vishal Bhatia as its CEO for 'New Supply' vertical.

The 'New Supply' business line will be focused on Swiggy's strategy of giving consumers a greater assortment by addressing existing supply gaps in the marketplace, the company said in a statement.

Besides, the company said it has recently hired Rahul Bothra as the company's first Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Bhatia comes with 19 years of experience and has worked in organisations like Reckitt Benckiser (RB), PepsiCo and Britannia.

"As Swiggy prepares for the next phase in our growth, the new leaders will spearhead strategic initiatives that will create sustainable long-term value for our consumers and the marketplace," Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said.

The company had announced its first New Supply initiative, Swiggy Access last month.

