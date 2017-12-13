App
Dec 13, 2017 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swiggy acqui-hires founders of Asian food startup 48East

Founded in 2016, 48East had raised a total of about USD 750,000 in seed funding from Al Dhaheri Capital and ACPL Exports. Cherian and Ghosh will join Swiggy as part of the deal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bangalore-based food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy has acqui-hired Asian gourmet food startup 48East, founded by hospitality industry veterans Joseph Cherian and Nabhojit Ghosh.

Founded in 2016, 48East had raised a total of about USD 750,000 in seed funding from Al Dhaheri Capital and ACPL Exports. Cherian and Ghosh will join Swiggy as part of the deal.

"As COO of Swiggy's New Supply business line, Cherian’s expertise in the food infrastructure space will further strengthen company's focus on solving for gaps in consumer supply through various strategic initiatives. This includes the recently launched Swiggy Access, where the company brings a variety of food to consumers by enabling plug-and-play expansion for restaurant partners in different areas," Swiggy said in a statement.

Talking about the acqui-hires, Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy said, “With their deep understanding of the food space and an impressive track record of delivering a great consumer experience, the 48East team will equip Swiggy with additional capabilities. We are excited to work with them towards our vision of changing the way India eats.”

Founded in 2015, Bangalore based Swiggy has raised close to USD 156 million from investors such as Accel, Innoven and SAIF Partners.

