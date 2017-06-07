Sundaram Group launches startup fund, invests in Delhi-based GyanDhan

Moneycontrol News

Sundaram Finance Group which runs mutual funds and financing schemes in India has started a program to invest in fintech startups.

The Chennai based group invested in Delhi based GyanDhan this week.

“The group has started engaging with start-ups in the areas of financial services and Fin-Tech. The aim is to associate with firms where there is synergy with group strategy”, says TT Srinivasaraghavan, Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Limited (SFL).

While there is no specific timeframe or corpus in mind, the group said that it is planning to make investments as ‘opportunities arise’.

The investments will be minority stakes in early stage ventures with ticket sizes of USD 1 million or less. “We will only work with companies where we can add value to their business”, said Harsha Viji, Deputy Managing Director, Sundaram Finance.

The investment is likely to happen from the company’s balance sheet. As of last fiscal, SFL reported revenues of Rs 5,633 crore and with a profit about of Rs 683 crore.

“We are already engaging with multiple start-ups with various types of engagement models – operational, financing, and also equity investments where it makes sense,” Viji added

The company also said that it is planning to co-invest with venture capitalists and angel investors.

Invests in GyanDhan

In line with its strategy, Sundaram Finance, through its subsidiary Sundaram Finance Holdings, has made an equity investment in GyanDhan.

GyanDhan is an online marketplace for education loans for students aspiring to pursue studies overseas. A Delhi based start-up founded by two IIT alumni, GyanDhan uses proprietary logic to underwrite large ticket education loans.

The company claims to have already helped over 250 students get education loans of around Rs 60 crore.

“We are delighted that Sundaram Finance has shown confidence in us, and that will help us grow as a responsible financial services business,” said Ankit Mehra, co-founder, Gyan Dhan.