Stayzilla founder Yogendra Vasupal says dues unpaid as bills were forged

Stayzilla co-founder Yogendra Vasupal, who recently got bail after spending 28 days in jail following allegations of fraud by its vendor Jigsaw advertising. has hit back at the firm and alleged several irregularities.

The main bone of contention is the allegation by Jigsaw advertising that Stayzilla did not settle dues of Rs 1.7 crore prior to temporary halting of the operations.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Vasupal said that the amount was not paid because the advertising agency had forged the bills. “The evidence for the proof of execution that were given to us were photo-shopped images that couldn’t be utilised to make the payment,” he said.

He added that the proof of delivery for lot of the campaigns came much after they ended.

"My mistake was the time and space given to him (Jigsaw's Aditya) to correct and prove himself. By not paying the bill I was doing what was even right for Aditya’s career," said Vasupal.

The matter gathered steam from December when politicians got involved and the Stayzilla founders got calls from MLAs to settle the dispute.

In his defence, Vasupal also challenged Jigsaw and Aditya to refute their claims by providing substantial evidence.

Regarding allegations of siphoning of funds by Vasupal and co-founder Sachit Singhi, the former said that the business at Stayzilla has been transparent and even their salaries have been put up online.