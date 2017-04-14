App
Apr 14, 2017 11:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Stayzilla co-promoter Singhi seeks anticipatory bail

When his bail plea came up for hearing today before Principal Sessions Judge Nazeema Banu, she issued notice to the city public prosecutor for filing counter-affidavit and posted the matter to April 18 for further hearing.

Sachit Singhi, co-promoter of online home stay aggregator Stayzilla, has moved a court here seeking anticipatory bail.

Along with Stayzilla CEO Yogendra Vasupal, Singhi is also facing charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust and intimidation. Vasupal, who was arrested on March 14, was granted bail on April 11 by Justice S Bhaskaran, who directed him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 40 lakh.

He was arrested after advertising firm Jigsaw Advertising and Solutions alleged that Stayzilla had allegedly defrauded it to the tune of about Rs 1.68 crore for services it had rendered since last year. C S Aditya of Jigsaw in his complaint had alleged that Vasupal and Singhi had intimidated him when he had demanded the pending due payable to the firm.

