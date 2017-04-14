Stayzilla co-promoter Singhi seeks anticipatory bail
When his bail plea came up for hearing today before Principal Sessions Judge Nazeema Banu, she issued notice to the city public prosecutor for filing counter-affidavit and posted the matter to April 18 for further hearing.
Sachit Singhi, co-promoter of online home stay aggregator Stayzilla, has moved a court here seeking anticipatory bail.
Along with Stayzilla CEO Yogendra Vasupal, Singhi is also facing charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust and intimidation. Vasupal, who was arrested on March 14, was granted bail on April 11 by Justice S Bhaskaran, who directed him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 40 lakh.