Apr 11, 2017 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
StayZilla co-founder Yogendra Vasupal gets bail in cheating case
Moneycontrol News
The Madras High Court today granted a conditional bail to StayZilla co-founder Yogendra Vasupal in a cheating case filed against him by a Chennai-based advertisement firm.
Terming the case as a business dispute between two businessmen, Justice S Baskaran in his order said that the accused is granted bail on a condition to deposit Rs 40 lakh to the account of the crime number in the Magistrate Court.
