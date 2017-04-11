StayZilla co-founder Yogendra Vasupal gets bail in cheating case

Moneycontrol News

The Madras High Court today granted a conditional bail to StayZilla co-founder Yogendra Vasupal in a cheating case filed against him by a Chennai-based advertisement firm.

Terming the case as a business dispute between two businessmen, Justice S Baskaran in his order said that the accused is granted bail on a condition to deposit Rs 40 lakh to the account of the crime number in the Magistrate Court.