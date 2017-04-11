App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Apr 11, 2017 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

StayZilla co-founder Yogendra Vasupal gets bail in cheating case

The Madras High Court today granted a conditional bail to StayZilla co-founder Yogendra Vasupal in a cheating case filed against him by a Chennai-based advertisement firm

StayZilla co-founder Yogendra Vasupal gets bail in cheating case

Moneycontrol News

The Madras High Court today granted a conditional bail to StayZilla co-founder Yogendra Vasupal in a cheating case filed against him by a Chennai-based advertisement firm.

Terming the case as a business dispute between two businessmen, Justice S Baskaran in his order said that the accused is granted bail on a condition to deposit Rs 40 lakh to the account of the crime number in the Magistrate Court.

More to follow?

tags #Madras High Court #Startup #Stayzilla #Yogendra Vasupal

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.