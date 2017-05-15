Startups may soon have to reveal job targets before laying their hands on benefits

Moneycontrol News

Not just innovation, companies will now have to provide a job creation target, and meet specific financial standards to qualify as a startup and avail benefits under the government’s Startup India programme.

A Nasscom report pegs the number of jobs that will be created by Startups in India at 250,000 by 2020, up from 80,000 now.

A senior official told the Economic Times that the government will soon notify the revised definition for startups, which will entail a shift away from the sole criteria of innovation in product or services to avail tax holidays and accelerated patent filing.

Through the revisions, the government looks to make employment generation a guiding principle for its major programmes and making it a mandatory requirement.

Companies incorporated after March 31, 2016, were entitled to avail a three-year tax holiday in the first seven years of their existence under the Startup India initiative. However, only 10 startups so far have received an approval from an inter-ministerial board for availing the benefits. This, even as the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) relaxed some norms like getting a certification from a government department on its innovation capabilities.

Considering biotechnology and medical devices’ firms have a longer gestation period, the DIPP is also looking to increase the maximum age for these companies firm to qualify as a startup to 8-10 years from five years.