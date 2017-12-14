Startup Lessons: Selling is sacred, don't let your ego come in the way

A sales person's Karma is to sell. Without ego or vanity.
By Alok Kejriwal
A sales person's Karma is to sell. Without ego or vanity. For 10 years, I sold unknown concepts such as contests2win & mobile2win to corporates.
Survival was based on these clients. In that process, I met over 5000 unique people (10 years = 2500 working days = 2 new people a day).
Typically a Salesperson meets these kinds of folks:
2. The type who respond when their competition start using your services
3. When there is a distress situation / urgent need of your offerings.
4. A very small % who are sadists. Yup! They meet just to torment you.
A marketing head in a Fortune 500 Paints Co in Delhi used to call me to his swanky office & make me wait on the sofa for hours.
Then he would call & say "We don't have a meeting room". Let's meet another time".
On the 3rd trip, when he said this, I said, "Sir, I have a place in your office! It's the Men's washroom! It's empty! Can I present there with my laptop?".
The person was so shocked & taken back, he opened up the Company Boardroom for the meet. And gave me chunky Business.
Lesson - Selling is SACRED. Let nothing come in your way. Least of all your silly Ego.