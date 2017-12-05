App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Dec 05, 2017 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Startup India Mission failed to solve issues of startups in 2017: Survey

Around 39 percent of startups said that they received one or more income tax notices this year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as the Modi government promised extended sops to startups in India in 2017, many small business in India felt the heat as they received frequent tax notices.

According to a survey by social media community platform LocalCirles, around 80 percent of startups said that they haven’t benefited in any way from Startup India Mission.

The survey was conducted among more than 33,000 startups and entrepreneurs to find out how the 'Startup India Mission' was faring for them. It was also aimed at finding out the various challenges startups faced in India.

According to the survey, the whole GST (Goods and Services Tax) reverse charge on foreign services such as hosting, database retrieval, pay per use services used by startups goes against the premise of Startup India Mission.

related news

Small businesses in India have to pay 18 percent GST under reverse charges for procuring these services from global players.

Around 41 percent of startups and SMEs said that GST has had a negative impact on their business.

Rest 31 percent were positive and about 28 percent were neutral.

startup chart

Startups using digital advertising services from global companies such as  Google, Facebook, Twitter are forced to pay 6 percent equalization levy on top of the invoice value as their billing entity is not registered in India.

They want billing from Indian offices of foreign companies be made mandatory to prevent double taxation.

Many of them have reported getting frequent tax notices due to a fund raise, change in valuations etc thereby leading to entrepreneurs spending significant time in tax offices and on compliance-related matters.

As a result, major startups such as Flipkart, Grofers, InMobi and Practo have decided to move their registered offices from India to Singapore.

Small business pay about 17% tax in Singapore compared to about 33% in India.

According to a 'status report' of Startup India, about Rs 605.7 crore has been committed by government to 17 Alternate Investment Funds and about  75 startups have been funded.

Around 4,536 companies have been recognized by DIPP as a 'startups'. However, only 74 startups have been approved for availing tax benefits.

 

tags #GST #Startup #Startup India

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.