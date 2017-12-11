App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Dec 11, 2017 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Startup Chai Break receives Rs 5 crore angel funding

Co-founder of Chai Break Anirudh Poddar told reporters here today that the company plans to open outlets in Tier-II cities like Patna and Ranchi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

City-based F&B start-up Chai Break has received Rs 5 crore angel funding from Venture Catalysts of Mumbai, which would be used for expansion of the outlets of its chains, mostly in Tier-II cities.

Chai Break, founded by ALP Retail, is a bootstrapped start-up which presently has 11 outlets across Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, each with an annual turnover of Rs 1.5 crore.

Co-founder of Chai Break Anirudh Poddar told reporters here today that the company plans to open outlets in Tier-II cities like Patna and Ranchi.

"We plan to reach 10 more cities in the next 2-3 years with special focus on Tier-II locations and aiming at a turnover of Rs 50 crore," Poddar said.

The other co-founder Aditya Ladsaria said that a part of the proceeds of the funding would be utilised to set up a central kitchen at a cost of Rs 70-80 lakh, adding that their venture has been making profits since inception.

He said that so far, all the outlets are owned and operated by the company.

"Now, we want to follow the FOCO model (franchise owned and company operated)," he said.

Presently, the company employs 300 people, which is expected to go up to 1,000 post-expansion.

There are also plans to set up outlets overseas in 7-8 years, Poddar said.

tags #Business #Chai Break #Companies #Economy #Startup #Venture Catalysts

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.