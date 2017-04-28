App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Apr 28, 2017 12:52 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

SoftBank's board gives 'in-principle nod' to Flipkart, Snapdeal merger

The SoftBank board has given in-principle nod to hold 20 percent stake in Snapdeal-Flipkart merged entity, besides approving a plan to buyout Snapdeal investors ahead of the potential merger, sources said.

ByKritika Saxena

In what seems like another step toward consolidation of India’s e-commerce space, SoftBank has given an in-principle, non-binding approval for the merger of Flipkart and Snapdeal, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

The SoftBank board has given in-principle nod to hold 20 percent stake in Snapdeal-Flipkart merged entity, besides approving a plan to buyout Snapdeal investors ahead of the potential merger, sources said.

The merger is, however, subject to clearance by the e-commerce companies’ other investors.

Snapdeal’s largest stakeholder SoftBank, which has for long been trying to sell its portfolio company, was initially facing stiff resistance from other early investors such as Kalaari and Nexus Venture Partners.

SoftBank has made sizeable investments in Indian startups, including online cab aggregator app Ola, hotel room aggregator Oyo and online grocery delivery service Grofer among others. The company is also reportedly looking to make a significant investment in One97 Communications – owner of Paytm.

SoftBank’s board, which observes that its investment in Paytm is crucial for India, has sought more clarity on the funding. It is keen on at least 10-15 percent stake in the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led player and expects investment in Paytm to be closed by end of May.

tags #Business #Flipkart #Snapdeal #Startup

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.