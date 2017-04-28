SoftBank's board gives 'in-principle nod' to Flipkart, Snapdeal merger

In what seems like another step toward consolidation of India’s e-commerce space, SoftBank has given an in-principle, non-binding approval for the merger of Flipkart and Snapdeal, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

The SoftBank board has given in-principle nod to hold 20 percent stake in Snapdeal-Flipkart merged entity, besides approving a plan to buyout Snapdeal investors ahead of the potential merger, sources said.

The merger is, however, subject to clearance by the e-commerce companies’ other investors.

Snapdeal’s largest stakeholder SoftBank, which has for long been trying to sell its portfolio company, was initially facing stiff resistance from other early investors such as Kalaari and Nexus Venture Partners.

SoftBank has made sizeable investments in Indian startups, including online cab aggregator app Ola, hotel room aggregator Oyo and online grocery delivery service Grofer among others. The company is also reportedly looking to make a significant investment in One97 Communications – owner of Paytm.

SoftBank’s board, which observes that its investment in Paytm is crucial for India, has sought more clarity on the funding. It is keen on at least 10-15 percent stake in the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led player and expects investment in Paytm to be closed by end of May.