Apr 06, 2017 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Social media sites abuzz with Snapdeal-Flipkart deal talk

Social media sites are abuzz with memes and tweets about the Snapdeal Flipkart deal, which may turn out to be the largest ever in Indian e-commerce space

Moneycontrol News

Even as the sale talks of e-commerce firm Snapdeal with prospective buyer Flipkart are on, social media sites are abuzz with memes and tweets about the deal, which may turn out to be the largest ever in Indian e-commerce space

On some blogs, the combination is being likened to a Bollywood plot, where Flipkart is seen garnering all the local muscle power to fight the foreign mercenary that is Amazon.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that Snapdeal went into talks with larger rival Flipkart for a potential merger after Paytm pulled out citing valuation issues. The current deal is led by Snapdeal's Japanese investor SoftBank.

Here are some of the tweets and memes from Indian social media on the deal:

T2

 

T7

 

T1

T3

T4

T5

 

