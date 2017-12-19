App
Dec 19, 2017 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Social & cultural perceptions hindering use of internet in India: Omidyar Networks 

Over the next five years, about 500 million first-time internet users are expected to come online in India via their mobile phones - a population so often called the ‘Next half Billion.’

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The "next half billion" internet users face social and cultural barriers in their digital journey says a report by impact investment firm Omidyar Network that has committed more than $1 billion in for-profit companies and grants to nonprofit organizations.


The ‘Next Half Billion’ is defined as low-to-lower-middle income Indians that have very different income profiles, education levels, language skills, and social and cultural milieus compared to the initial Indian internet users.


These trends will create a new wave of purpose-driven innovations looking to build the business that creates opportunities to improve the lives of these new users.


"Many in this population perceive the internet as a “bad influence” that will damage marriages, leading to limited or restricted online access for women, a key consumer demographic in the next half billion," says Omidyar Network in its report.


The report released by Omidyar Network details how innovators can effectively reach the next wave of Indians coming online via their mobile phones over the next five years.


The reason for this new wave is increasing mobile penetration and the rapid decline in data costs. 3 in 4 adults now have a mobile phone, while almost 300 million have smartphones. This can lead to a new wave of entrepreneurship.

The new entrepreneurs have to understand barriers of the next wave of internet users such as lack of indigenous apps for social media, lack of confidence to transact online, high data service costs and many more.

