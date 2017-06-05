Snapdeal's ex-HR head to join investment firm Omidyar Network

Priyanka Sahay

Saurabh Nigam who quit as head of human resources at Gurgaon based e-commerce firm Snapdeal last week is joining investment firm Omidyar Network as vice president, human capital to support the portfolio companies of the firm in India with respect to their people practices.

Moneycontrol reported about Nigam's exit from beleagured firm Snapdeal, last week.

Nigam will join Omidyar on June 12th and would be based out of Bangalore.

"I will continue to work towards creating innovative people practices which in turn have a positive business impact. I will look forward to doing that on a much broader canvas across different industries in my next role," Nigam told Moneycontrol.

"It will be very different (from working with Snapdeal) considering the diversity of organisations across multiple industries," he added.

Nigam will be reporting to Roopa Kudva, the partner at Omidyar Network and managing director of Omidyar Network India Advisors.

Nigam's exit from Snapdeal came at a time when the company is in the process of finalizing a stake sale with rival Flipkart.

Nigam had joined Snapdeal in 2014.

In his three year long stint, Nigam scaled Snapdeal massively from less than 1,000 people to almost 7,000 during the 2014-15 period.

However in the last few months, his tenure saw massive layoffs impacting over 2000 employees.

Omidyar invests in early to mid size deals. It has invested across startups such as Indifi Technologies, NowFloats, DailyHunt, RailYatri among others. The fund focuses on sectors such as education, emerging tech, financial inclusion among others.

