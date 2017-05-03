Snapdeal vendors point to sales drop as inventory builds up

Moneycontrol News

Even as online marketplace Snapdeal is in talks with rival Flipkart for a merger, stock at the company's warehouses is piling up and sellers are complaining of a massive drop in sales. The company has asked sellers to take back unsold inventory, they said.

Three Snapdeal sellers told Moneycontrol that their sales on the platform have dropped three times since the start of 2017, leading to inventory pile-up at the e-tailer’s warehouses. The company is now asking the sellers to take back idle inventory.

An Ahmedabad-based apparel seller said daily orders at one of Snapdeal’s warehouses have plummeted “from 20,000 in late 2016 to a meagre 2,000 or 3,000 at present”. He added: “Snapdeal is asking us to take back that piled up inventory because it is just not selling.”

The gross merchandise value of the inventory that Snapdeal stores in its warehouses for the sellers amounts to about Rs 300-330 crore, a senior Snapdeal executive said on condition of anonymity. Of this, at least 20-25 percent constitutes slow moving inventory.

When reached out, Snapdeal said returning goods to sellers is a standard practice that takes place with each passing cycle. “The inventory is owned by the sellers and the stocking decisions are determined by the sellers basis their business dynamics,” a Snapdeal spokesperson said in response to an e-mail query.

Another online seller contended that problems in accounting practices and warehouse management at the company were a perennial issue. “Even if I sold 100 products, often their accounting would show only 70 sold and rest 30 returned,” he alleged.

Online vendors said that despite repeatedly highlighting such issues, Snapdeal management has failed to rein in the problems. “We had also sent an open letter to Snapdeal founders regarding this but they never reciprocated. Most of our members have stopped selling on Snapdeal,” a spokesperson for the All India Online Vendors Association said.

The association also recently approached the Commerce Ministry regarding non-payment of dues to a few sellers. The association alleged that payment dues to some sellers run in excess of Rs 1.5 crore.

Much like other e-commerce companies, Snapdeal returns the slow moving goods back to the sellers. However, all three sellers and the association said that they were unable to sell even the 'fast moving goods such as apparel and shoes' on the marketplace.

As a result, online sellers have gradually reduced their shipments via Snapdeal, and shifted activity to rivals Flipkart and Amazon.