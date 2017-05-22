Snapdeal promises retention packages, but some employees not happy

Moneycontrol News

Beleaguered e-commerce firm Snapdeal which is in talks with rival Flipkart for a potential stake sale has promised its senior executives a retention amount worth 4-6 times of their monthly salary if the deal goes through, people privy to the development told Moneycontrol.

The amount will be handed out to senior employees only if they remain in the merged entity for 180 days post completion of the deal. The development comes at a time when Flipkart has started its due diligence over the feasibility of the merger.

But, some employees are of the opinion that the money is being offered just to make sure that no roadblock happens from their end as the due diligence is underway.

"The reason for promising this amount is to ensure that there is no hurdle in the process of due diligence by the employees. It is like a carrot for us," said a senior executive requesting anonymity. An email to Snapdeal in this regard did not elicit any response.

Ironically, the amount being offered is not significantly higher that the severance packages, the company offered to employees who were laid off, earlier this year.

The employees who lost their jobs were paid three to four months of salaries as a severance package.

"The fact that we are being locked in for six months post the completion of the deal, the money offered is pretty low," said another executive.

The development comes even as some CXOs are reported to be getting around USD 2 million each if the deal goes through.

So far, executives such as vice presidents of different business units have received either written or verbal communication from the company, in this regard.

Most employees who have been promised this amount so far are likely to be holding ESOPs (employee stock option plans) in the company.

One of the executives quoted above said that ESOPs were not the prime criterion but retention will be for all employees who the company feels are important for the merged entity.

At a time when the valuation of the company is reported to have been dropped from USD 6 billion to around USD 1 billion, ESOPs of the most of the employees are expected to have declined inconsiderable value.

It is learnt that employees who will not be a part of the merged entity and may be asked to go could be paid this amount in one go.

Others who will be a part of the merged entity will be paid the money only after the completion of 180 days of service or even in multiple tranches during the six months period.

According to an official privy to the development, founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal will receive USD 30 million each following this deal of which half will be carved out for the settlement for a payout to the company's employees.

priyanka.sahay@nw18.com